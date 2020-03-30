Here’s What Will Happen if the VA Runs Out of Space for Patients

The Department of Veterans Affairs is beginning to divide its inpatient units into two zones to separate non-infectious patients from those with novel coronavirus, officials said. And when the need arises, as the new phased plan predicts it will, officials plan to discharge non-critical patients and even build new facilities.

The plan is part of a four-phased pandemic response blueprint released Friday, weeks after the VA was criticized for not publicly disclosing its plan to help veterans and the federal government respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The VA is currently in Phase 2, “Initial Response,” which means staff are focusing on mitigating local or regional outbreaks by creating two zones.

