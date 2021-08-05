Staff Sgt. Michael Elbo, 509th Healthcare Operations Squadron NCO in charge of immunizations, prepares a COVID-19 vaccine for delivery to a patient at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, Dec. 31, 2020. U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander W. Riedel)

Lambda Variant of COVID-19 Might Be Resistant to Vaccines

A COVID-19 variant that proves to be resistant to vaccines keeps medical experts, public health officials, and health care professionals—including infection preventionists—on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic up at nights. There’s no reason to sound the alarm yet, but there may—just may—perhaps be reason to think that there’s a chance that the alarm may have to be sounded at some point about the lambda COVID-19 mutation, or C.37.

A preprint study by investigators in Chile suggests that the mutation, which first surfaced in Peru about a year ago and is highly infectious, may also be able to evade vaccine antibodies.

