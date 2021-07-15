Request for Information on Coast Guard Programs, Regulations, and Policies for Addressing Climate Change

The Coast Guard announced in the Federal Register a request for input from the public on specific Coast Guard programs, regulations, policies, and procedures that the Coast Guard should consider changing to combat and respond to climate change.

This information will help the Coast Guard effectively achieve its missions in a manner that advances the Administration’s urgent priorities of climate change mitigation, adaptation, and resilience. The Coast Guard is seeking this input to ensure that the service is implementing programs, policies, and activities that address (1) the cumulative effects of environmental damage, above all from climate change and (2) the disproportionately high, adverse climate-related impacts on disadvantaged communities, while also promoting a safe, secure, and resilient marine transportation system that facilitates commerce and secures national security interests.

Comments must be submitted to the online docket via https://www.regulations.gov on or before October 6, 2021.

You may submit comments identified by docket number USCG-2021-0233 using the Federal eRulemaking Portal at https://www.regulations.gov. See the “Public Participation and Request for Comments” portion of the SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION section of the notice for further instructions on submitting comments.

