Future of Federal Data Strategy Will Include Informing Citizens About How Their Data Is Used

Federal agencies have a 20-item to-do list as part of the first year of the Federal Data Strategy, including increased sharing of data between agencies. But while the initial strategy and Year One Action Plan include a focus on ethics and data governance, future iterations will need to address how individuals’ information is shared among agencies.

Year one of the Federal Data Strategy implementation officially kicked off Friday with the first meeting of the Chief Data Officer Council. The meeting was closed to the public, but Office of Management and Budget Deputy Director for Management Margaret Weichert and Federal Chief Information Officer Suzette Kent sat with reporters ahead of time to talk about the first-year action plan and future of the strategy.

Read more at NextGov

(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)