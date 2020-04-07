NERC Files Motion to Defer Implementation of Seven Reliability Standards Due to COVID-19

NERC filed a motion Monday with FERC to defer the implementation of several Reliability Standards that have effective dates or phased-in implementation dates in the second half of 2020. This action is a measure to help assure grid reliability amid the impacts posed by the coronavirus outbreak. Specifically, NERC requested that FERC defer the implementation of the following Reliability Standards:

CIP-005-6 – Cyber Security – Electronic Security Perimeter(s) , by three months;

, by three months; CIP-010-3 – Cyber Security – Configuration Change Management and Vulnerability Assessments , by three months;

, by three months; CIP-013-1 – Cyber Security – Supply Chain Risk Management , by three months;

, by three months; PER-006-1 – Specific Training for Personnel , by six months;

, by six months; PRC-002-2 – Disturbance Monitoring and Reporting Requirements (phased-in implementation for Requirements R2-R4 and R6-R11), by six months;

(phased-in implementation for Requirements R2-R4 and R6-R11), by six months; PRC-025-2 – Generator Relay Loadability (phased-in implementation for Requirement R1, Attachment 1, Table 1 Relay Loadability Evaluation Criteria Options 5b, 14b, 15b, 16b), by six months; and

(phased-in implementation for Requirement R1, Attachment 1, Table 1 Relay Loadability Evaluation Criteria Options 5b, 14b, 15b, 16b), by six months; and PRC-027-1 – Coordination of Protection Systems for Performance During Faults, by six months.

While this motion addresses only those Reliability Standards scheduled to become effective during the remainder of 2020, NERC recognizes that there are significant uncertainties regarding the duration of the outbreak and the subsequent recovery. As such, NERC will continue to evaluate the circumstances to determine whether additional implementation delays may be warranted and submit any appropriate filings with FERC at that time.

