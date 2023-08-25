NGA West Construction Update: Interior Finishing Underway, More Contracts Awarded

“The history of the site around the new NGA campus is rich, reflecting the changing society and economy of the St. Louis region,” Williams said. “The Buster Brown building was created during a time when shoe factories were a huge driver of the St. Louis economy. While that time has passed, NGA is excited to be part of what’s now the growing geospatial community in the St. Louis region. Our goal is that our facility honors the past, while looking to the future.”

Contracts for the supporting facilities continue to be awarded as well. The contract to build the remote inspection facility was awarded to Nisou, based in Wichita, Kansas, and Farmington Hills, Mich., for $17.2 million. The contract to build access control points was awarded to SES Civil and Environmental LLC, headquartered in Oak Ridge, Tenn., for $24.2 million.

“The award of these contracts shows that we are continuing to make progress in providing a world-class facility for the NGA workforce,” said Frank Cooper, NGA program director for the Next NGA West.

The Next NGA West project continues to closely track federal labor goals for worker participation of 6.9 percent women and 14.7 percent minorities per trade, said Josh Gaghen, McCarthy-HITT project executive. He said approximately 19 percent of workforce hours for the Next NGA West project have been minority participation, with 6.3 percent of workforce hours has been female participation.

