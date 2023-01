Atlanta police have identified the six people arrested Saturday night after a protest turned violent.

According to police records, only one of the people arrested lives in Georgia.

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum told Channel 2 Action News a group of protesters dressed in all black began peacefully marching down Peachtree Street.

When they got to the intersection of Ellis Street, some protesters started breaking windows and attacking Atlanta Police Department patrol cars.

