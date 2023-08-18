74.7 F
Fulton County Law Enforcement Investigate Threats After Trump Grand Jury Identified Online

The announcement comes as a Texas woman was arrested and charged earlier this week with threatening the federal judge presiding over former President Donald Trump’s election case in Washington, D.C.

By Homeland Security Today

Law enforcement officials are investigating threats related to former President Donald Trump’s election interference investigation in Georgia, after names and addresses of grand jury members were posted online.

In a statement, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said it is aware that personal information of members of the Fulton County Grand Jury is being shared on various social media platforms. 

“As the lead agency, our investigators are working closely with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to track down the origin of threats in Fulton County and other jurisdictions,” the statement read. 

“We take this matter very seriously and are coordinating with our law enforcement partners to respond quickly to any credible threat and to ensure the safety of those individuals who carried out their civic duty. If anyone becomes aware of a threat, please call 911 immediately or contact your local police department.”

The announcement comes as a Texas woman was arrested and charged earlier this week with threatening the federal judge presiding over former President Donald Trump’s election case in Washington, D.C.

Read the statement at the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office

