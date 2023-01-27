White House Confers with Mayors Over Potential Protests in Response to Tyre Nichols’ Death

This afternoon, White House Homeland Security Advisor Liz Sherwood-Randall and Senior Advisor to the President Julie Rodriguez held a call with mayors from cities across the nation to brief them on federal preparations in support of state and local leaders as they prepare for the anticipated release of footage of the brutal death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee.

Participating mayors shared their perspectives on how important it is to recognize the pain felt by communities across this country, be prepared in advance with a game plan to provide adequate community support, and to reinforce the importance of peace and calm during these difficult moments.

White House officials asked the mayors to remain in regular contact over the coming days and reiterated that the President will continue to be clear in his message to the American people that peaceful protests are appropriate, but violence is never acceptable.

Mayors and senior officials joined the call from cities including:

Atlanta, GA

Baltimore, MD

Birmingham, AL

Boston, MA

Chicago, IL

Cleveland, OH

Kansas City, MO

Little Rock, AR

Los Angeles, CA

Montgomery, AL

New York City, NY

Philadelphia, PA

Portland, OR

Seattle, WA

St. Louis, MO

Tucson, AZ

