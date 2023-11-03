43.8 F
Coast Guard adjusts operations plan to mitigate 2024 workforce shortage

U.S. Coast Guard Station Honolulu 45-Response Boat-medium conducting search and rescue training with partners. (USCG)

Coast Guard mission demands are growing while our Service faces a significant workforce shortage. The Coast Guard is short nearly 10% of the entire enlisted workforce and cannot continue to operate as we have historically with fewer people.

To mitigate the workforce challenge risk in a deliberative and strategic fashion, the Vice Commandant, Adm. Steven Poulin, has provided specific temporary operational guidance to adapt our operations while prioritizing lifesaving missions, national security and protection of the marine transportation system.

There will be no loss of search and rescue (SAR) capabilities. However, we will temporarily adjust operations to prioritize our lifesaving missions, national security and protection of the Marine transportation System.

The Commandant and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard (MCPOCG) today e-mailed the workforce to outline the service’s mitigation strategy.

“The Coast Guard cannot maintain the same level of operations with our current shortfall – we cannot do the same with less. Conducting our missions is often inherently dangerous, and doing so without enough crew puts our members and the American public at increased risk,” wrote Adm. Linda Fagan and MCPOCG Heath Jones.

