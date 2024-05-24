80 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, May 24, 2024
Maritime Security

Coast Guard Aircrew Rescues 2 from Disabled Vessel off Bahamas

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew hoists a man from a disabled adrift vessel near Samana Cay, Bahamas, May 20, 2024. The individual was promptly given electrolytes and water and reported in good health. (U.S. Coast Guard video by courtesy asset)

Coast Guard aircrews located and rescued two missing boaters off the coast of Samana Cay, Bahamas, Monday, after their vessel became disabled.

The Royal Bahamas Defence Force notified the Coast Guard, Sunday, that two men were reported overdue and were last seen departing Samana Cay, May 15, in an 18-foot recreational vessel.

Aircrews aboard an HC-144 Ocean Sentry plane from Coast Guard Air Station Miami and an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter forward-deployed from Air Station Clearwater to Operation Bahamas Turks and Caicos were launched to assist. The Air Station Miami crew located the disabled vessel 55 miles from land and dropped a parachute emergency supply kit with food, water, and a radio but the two men were unable to recover the kit.

Upon arriving on scene and multiple failed attempts to initiate communications with the two men, the Air Station Clearwater crew deployed a rescue swimmer. Both men were hoisted to safety aboard the helicopter and transported to Spring Point Airport in the Bahamas.

No medical concerns were reported.

“Our success for this case highlights our crews’ teamwork and skills,” said Lt. Scott Kellerman, Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60T pilot. “Everyone maintained a tight focus and nailed their roles. I’m super proud of how we came together to bring those guys back to safety. It’s moments like these that remind us why we train so hard and why we joined the Coast Guard in the first place.”

author avatar
Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.
See Full Bio
Previous article
USACE Continues Its Disaster Preparedness Cooperation With Serbia
Next article
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Forward (WMEC 911) Holds Change of Command Ceremony
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals