Coast Guard Launches Formal Investigation into Death Aboard Historic Maine Schooner

By Homeland Security Today
A USCGC Thetis (WMEC 910) boarding team departs via small boat with CG-P6 dewatering pumps and jugs of drinking water to provide rescue assistance to a Haitian sailing vessel taking on water off the coast of Ile de la Tortue, Haiti, March 14, 2023. While patrolling off the coast of Haiti, Thetis watch standers spotted sailors aboard a Haitian sailboat waving their arms indicating distress. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Elijah De La Torre)

The U.S. Coast Guard announced Monday that it has launched a formal investigation into a death that occurred on board a historic Maine schooner last week.

The Grace Bailey, built in 1882, was returning from a four-day excursion on Oct. 9 when its main mast splintered and tumbled onto the deck, killing 40-year-old Dr. Emily Mecklenburg, of Rockland, and injuring three other passengers outside Rockland Harbor. The vessel was carrying 33 passengers and crew at the time.

John Mauger, commander of the First Coast Guard District, has ordered a formal investigation to determine what led to the incident and identify any other information that can prevent a similar tragedy from happening in the future, according to a press release from the agency.

Read the rest of the story here.

