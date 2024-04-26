The Navy has designated the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden as two new locations for combat awards, according to a service message released Wednesday.



Under the memo released by Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs Franklin Parker, sailors in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden can now receive the Combat Action Ribbon, personal military decorations that include “C” and “V” devices and the Air Medal on a Strike/Flight basis, which is given for sustained flight operations. Sailors may also receive personal military decorations with”R” for direct hands-on effort during combat operations.

While the memo, released by Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro, now authorizes the combat awards, imminent danger pay is not authorized for the region. Instead, the awards are limited to times when the sailor received hostile fire pay.

