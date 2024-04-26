42 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, April 26, 2024
Maritime Security

Navy Opens Up Combat Awards for Actions in Red Sea, Gulf of Aden

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Sailors prepare an F/A-18E Super Hornet fighter jet, attached to the ‘Wildcats’ of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 131, for flight operations aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69) in the Red Sea, Feb. 29, 2024. (US Navy Photo)

The Navy has designated the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden as two new locations for combat awards, according to a service message released Wednesday.

Under the memo released by Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs Franklin Parker, sailors in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden can now receive the Combat Action Ribbon, personal military decorations that include “C” and “V” devices and the Air Medal on a Strike/Flight basis, which is given for sustained flight operations. Sailors may also receive personal military decorations with”R” for direct hands-on effort during combat operations.

While the memo, released by Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro, now authorizes the combat awards, imminent danger pay is not authorized for the region. Instead, the awards are limited to times when the sailor received hostile fire pay.

Read the rest of the story at USNI News, here.

author avatar
Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.
See Full Bio
Previous article
U.S. Navy Selects Electra to Design Ship-based eSTOL Logistics Aircraft
Next article
Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin Helicopters Retired After 36 Years of Service in Alaska
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals