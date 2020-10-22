Register for CIRI’s 11th Annual Maritime Risk Symposium

The Critical Infrastructure Resilience Institute (CIRI), a Department of Homeland Security Center of Excellence, will host the 11th Annual Maritime Risk Symposium (MRS 2020) in collaboration with the National Academy of Sciences. The Symposium will be held virtually the week of Oct. 26-30, 2020. More details on the format will be forthcoming soon.

The theme of MRS 2020 is “Maritime Resilience.” DHS defines resilient infrastructure systems as the “ability of systems, infrastructures, government, business, communities, and individuals to resist, tolerate, absorb, recover from, prepare for, or adapt to an adverse occurrence that causes harm, destruction, or loss of national significance.” Through presentations, panels and open forums, the symposium will focus on the attributes of resilience to adversarial events of national significance in the maritime domain, using our experience with COVID-19 as a driver for the discussion. The objective is less about the specific impacts COVID-19 had and is having, and more on how that event informs us on resiliency for future global upsets, in terms of what works, what gaps have been exposed, and what research questions ought to be studied as a first step towards enhancing Maritime Resilience.

Keynotes will be presented by Dr. Stephen Flynn, Director of the Global Resilience Institute, Northeastern University, Rear Admiral Donna Cottrell of the U.S. Coast Guard, and Rear Admiral Michael Fossum, Chief Operating Officer of Texas A&M University at Galveston.

Panel topics include:

Resilience for Maritime Infrastructure

Maritime Resilience and the Human Element

Resilience of the Maritime Supply Chain

Maritime Resilience and Cybersecurity

Inland Waterways and the Great Lakes Resilience

Lessons from Recent Disasters

Energy Resilience in the Maritime Sector

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)