A third vessel will visit San Pedro for LA Fleet week, organizers said this week, joining the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier and the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Terrell Horne — though this one won’t be open to public tours.

The USS Sea Hunter — an autonomous, unmanned surface vessel that was christened in Portland, Oregon, in April 2016 — is scheduled to be docked near the aircraft carrier in the Outer Harbor. The aircraft carrier arrived on Tuesday afternoon, May 21. The Coast Guard cutter and USS Sea Hunter are tentatively set to arrive on Thursday, May 23.

The 132-foot-long Sea Hunter, which was built by Vigor Industrial, is an anti-submarine warfare and detection ship that’s designed to travel open seas for months at a time. It can also be used for counter-mine duties. The drone ship has several advantages, such as costing less to produce than manned warships and not putting lives at risk if attacked.

