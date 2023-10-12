‘There’s Been a Stigma for Years’: K9s Help First Responders with Mental Health

First responders have one of the most stressful and important jobs: helping people during emergencies.

One study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows first responders have an increased risk for developing PTSD, anxiety and depression.

A program in Iowa is working to combat this — by connecting first responders with dogs.

“First responders, you know, law enforcement, firefighters, EMT, paramedics, all experience traumatic incidents on the daily,” Johnson County Detective Sgt. Alissa Schuerer said.

