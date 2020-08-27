CDC Investigation Update on Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Peaches

CDC has updated its food safety alert for a Salmonella illness outbreak linked to peaches:
https://www.cdc.gov/salmonella/enteritidis-08-20/index.html
- More peaches and peach salsa have been recalled.
- Do not eat, serve, or sell recalled peaches packed or supplied by Prima Wawona or Wawona Packing Company LLC, or food made with these peaches.
- Throw the peaches and food away, even if some was eaten and no one has gotten sick.
- Prima Wawona has expanded its recall to include bulk/loose peaches sold throughout August 3. Previously, the company had recalled peaches sold in bags.
- Several other companies have recalled peaches or food made with them, including Aldi, Food Lion, Hannaford, Kroger, and affiliated retailers, Target, Walmart, and Wegmans.
- Russ David Wholesale has recalled peach salsa and gift baskets made with recalled Prima Wawona peaches. Recalled peach salsa was sold under three brand names and labeled as “Perfectly Peach Salsa.”
- If you have loose peaches and can’t tell where they’re from, throw them out.
- This outbreak has sickened 78 people in 12 states.
- Twenty-three people have been hospitalized; no deaths have been reported.
- This investigation is ongoing to identify other retailers that may have been sold contaminated peaches.
About Salmonella:
- Most people infected with Salmonella develop diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramping 6 hours to 6 days after eating contaminated food.
- The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days, and most people recover without treatment.
- See your healthcare provider if you are concerned about symptoms, such as high fever (temperature over 102°F), blood in your poop, diarrhea, or frequent vomiting that prevents keeping liquid down.
If you have questions about cases in a particular state, please call that state’s health department.