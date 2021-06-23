Ebola Outbreak in Guinea Declared Over

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) celebrates Saturday’s announcement by the Republic of Guinea (Guinea) Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization that the Ebola outbreak in N’Zérékoré Prefecture is over.

The outbreak, which took place in the same area where the 2014-2016 West Africa Ebola outbreak began, was announced on February 14, 2021.

Genetic sequencing of samples showed links between cases from this outbreak and from the 2014-2016 West Africa Ebola outbreak. While it cannot be definitively concluded, the findings suggest the recent outbreak was caused by a persistent infection in a survivor from the West Africa outbreak. Transmission of the virus by a survivor more than five years after recovery demonstrates the need for research to better understand persistent Ebola virus infection and highlights the necessity for strong and ongoing survivor programs.

“I commend the government and first responders in Guinea for ending the country’s Ebola outbreak,” said CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky, MD, MPH. “Our heartfelt sympathies are with the people who lost loved ones to this disease. CDC remains committed to supporting survivor programs and helping strengthen global preparedness and response capacities that can prevent or extinguish future Ebola outbreaks.”

