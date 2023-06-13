70.5 F
Governor Signs Proclamation of Disaster Emergency Following Collapse of the I-95 Overpass in Philadelphia

The Governor’s proclamation makes $7 million of state funds immediately available for the reconstruction of the roadway.

The I-95 collapse in Philadelphia on June 11, 2023. (Gov. Josh Shapiro's Office/Twitter)

Today, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro issued a proclamation of disaster emergency for Philadelphia County in response to the I-95 fire and collapse in Northeast Philadelphia yesterday morning. I-95 is a critical artery that supports Pennsylvania’s economy and plays an important role in Pennsylvanians’ lives, and the Governor’s disaster declaration will cut through the red tape and provide Commonwealth agencies with the resources needed to repair I-95 safely and as efficiently as possible.

“To expedite the rebuilding of I-95 and cut through the red tape, this morning, I issued a disaster declaration, allowing the Commonwealth to immediately draw down federal funds and move quickly to begin the repair and reconstruction process,” said Governor Shapiro. “My Administration is in regular contact with our federal partners, who have pledged their complete support and assistance as we create alternative routes and rebuild I-95. My Administration is all hands on deck to repair I-95 as safely and as efficiently as possible.”

Yesterday, Governor Shapiro, Secretary of Transportation Mike Carroll, Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Christopher Paris, and Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency Director Randy Padfield visited the site and joined Mayor Kenney, officials from the City of Philadelphia, and SEPTA to provide an update on the coordinated response between the Administration, the City, and state and federal partners.

The Governor’s proclamation makes $7 million of state funds immediately available for the reconstruction of the roadway and authorizes the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, the Department of Transportation, and the Pennsylvania State Police to use all available resources and personnel, as necessary. The proclamation also cuts red tape, waiving bidding and contracting procedures, as well as other formalities normally prescribed by law. Per the constitutional amendment approved in 2021, this proclamation will remain in place for 21 days, unless extended by the Legislature.

Read more at Pennsylvania Governor’s Office

