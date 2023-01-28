Multiple Guns Stopped at Indianapolis, Virginia and Seattle Airports

So far this year, it is hard to see that the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) increased penalties are deterring travelers from bringing guns to airport checkpoints. Despite fines increasing to almost $15,000 and the PreCheck penalty period being extended, airports around the country are still detecting firearms at an alarming rate.

TSA officers at Indianapolis International Airport (IND) stopped a loaded handgun on Tuesday, Jan. 24 – the fourth firearm stopped at an IND checkpoint in the last seven days. TSA officers detected the gun in a carry-on bag in the checkpoint X-ray machine, and the Indiana Airport Authority police were alerted. Police responded to the checkpoint and confiscated the weapon. Two firearms were stopped at IND checkpoints on Sunday, Jan. 22. Another was stopped on Thursday, Jan. 19. Like the firearm that was detected Tuesday, all three of these were loaded. So far, TSA officers have stopped 10 firearms at IND checkpoints this year. In 2022, 68 firearms were stopped over the entire year.

“It’s disturbing that so many Indianapolis passengers have made the irresponsible decision to bring a firearm to the checkpoint in just the first month of the year,” said Aaron Batt, TSA’s Federal Security Director for Indiana. “Our TSA officers continue to do an outstanding job detecting these weapons, but any time dangerous items are presented in the checkpoint, we have serious safety concerns for all in the area, and the resolution disrupts the screening process for the passengers waiting behind the offender. Individuals who own firearms should familiarize themselves with regulations regarding where their weapons can and cannot be carried.”

Meanwhile, TSA officers at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport prevented yet another traveler from bringing his loaded handgun onto his flight on Jan. 25, marking the third gun caught at one of the airport security checkpoints within a week, and bringing the total number of guns detected at the airport checkpoints to six so far this month. Each weapon was caught as the individuals entered the security checkpoint. The X-ray unit alerted on the carry-on bags, which were searched and the firearms removed by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority police who confiscated the guns and cited each individual on weapons charges.

TSA officers at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) have discovered 11 firearms in travelers’ carry-on luggage during routine X-ray screening at the airport’s security checkpoints so far this year. This is up from seven firearms discovered at the same point in 2022.

The latest firearm discovery occurred on January 25 around 4:30 a.m. when a TSA officer spotted the image of a firearm on the X-ray screen. TSA notified the officers with the Port of Seattle Police Department. They responded to the security checkpoint and removed the firearm from the X-ray tunnel. The traveler, who was ticketed for travel to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, was escorted out of the security checkpoint by law enforcement. Last week, TSA announced that TSA officers at SEA detected a record 113 firearms in travelers’ carry-on luggage last year. At the current rate, TSA could break another record for firearm finds in 2023.

A man was cited by police after TSA officers at West Virginia International Yeager Airport detected a loaded handgun at the security checkpoint on Jan. 23. The .45 caliber handgun was loaded with seven bullets, including one in the chamber. When the TSA officer spotted the gun in the checkpoint X-ray machine, airport police were alerted, came to the checkpoint and confiscated the weapon from the traveler. It was the second firearm detected at the airport this year. Last year, six were found in total.

And on Jan. 26, TSA officers prevented a handgun from making its way onboard an airplane at Detroit Metropolitan Airport. After a TSA officer spotted the image of a handgun on the X-ray screen during the routine screening of carry-on luggage, TSA officials immediately alerted the Wayne County Airport Police. The firearm was loaded. Airport police responded and cited the traveler. This is the seventh firearm detected at the airport so far this year. Last year, 100 firearms were detected at DTW security checkpoints, and 94 were stopped in 2021.

TSA details the correct way to travel with firearms on its website