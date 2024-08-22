TSA Catches Handgun in Carry-On at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Airport

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport intercepted a .380 caliber handgun loaded with six bullets at the airport checkpoint yesterday, August 15.

It was the third firearm that TSA officers have detected at the airport checkpoint this year.

The weapon was caught as the man, a resident of Harveys Lake, Pa., entered the security checkpoint. The X-ray unit alerted on the firearm among his carry-on items. The man claimed that he forgot that he had his loaded gun with him. TSA officials notified the police who confiscated the gun. Law enforcement officers confiscate guns, not TSA officials.

This individual now faces a stiff financial civil penalty. Civil penalties for carrying weapons can reach a maximum of $15,000.

“Telling us that you forgot that you had a loaded gun with you is unacceptable. What that tells me is that this individual needs to be more responsible with regard to knowing where his firearm is at all times. Bringing loaded guns to checkpoints is a serious security violation and this individual can expect to receive a federal fine that will be in the thousands of dollars,” said Karen Keys-Turner, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport.