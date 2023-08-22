TSA Wants Your Votes to Find This Year’s Cutest Canine

Voting is underway in the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) 2023 Cutest Canine contest. The public is invited to help the agency select which of its working canines is most deserving of the title. All voting is being conducted via TSA’s social media platforms including its Instagram, Twitter (X), and Facebook accounts.

This year, voters are being asked to choose between the following K9s:

Zita is a German Shorthaired Pointer who works at Minneapolis St. Paul International Airport. Looking to do more with her day than chase squirrels, she is now sniffing for explosives. On her off days you’ll find her at the park, chasing squirrels, or at home taking a nap. Zita is hoping to follow in the pawsteps of last year’s winner Eebbers, who retired from his post at Minneapolis St. Paul last year after being named 2022’s Cutest Canine.

Dina, another German Shorthaired Pointer who works at Harry Reid International Airport. It seems most people mistake her for a black lab. We can’t blame them, just look at those big velvety ears. Dina loves working hard for her tennis ball.

Zeta, a German Shepherd from Tampa International Airport. This good girl’s work motto is “look like a BEAUTY…train like a BEAST”. Like any good doggo she loves treats and belly rubs from her handler.

Joker-Jordan, a Belgian Malinois from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. This good boy loves playing fetch and putting in a hard day’s work. His favorite foods are watermelon, carrots and sweet potatoes.

TSA will announce the contest winner on Monday, Aug. 28. And remember, it’s International Dog Day on Aug. 26 so show these TSA guys and gals some love.

TSA utilizes canines in its security operations nationwide. They are trained to detect the scent of explosives or explosive materials. These highly-skilled dogs are paired with handlers and utilize their keen sense of smell when working in a busy transportation environment.

Canines are a visible layer of security and they supplement TSA’s efforts to keep travelers safe and secure. In addition to working in an aviation environment, they are also trained to work in mass transit, commuter rail and maritime venues. TSA currently has more than 1,000 explosives detection canine teams deployed nationwide.