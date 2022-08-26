89.9 F
Washington Metro Transit Police Arrest Man Following Stabbing Attack

By Homeland Security Today
(WMATA Photograph by Larry Levine)

On August 24, the Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD) arrested Antownne Turner, 51, of Northeast D.C., the sole suspect in a stabbing on the Red Line platform at Metro Center Station on August 23. Turner was taken into custody without incident on the 2200 block of I St. NW. 

Turner is accused of injuring two individuals at approximately 3:20 p.m. on August 23 after a verbal altercation on the station platform. An adult female victim was transported to the hospital with a minor laceration and released. An adult male victim was stabbed and remains hospitalized in a serious but stable condition. 

Turner was quickly identified as the suspect by MTPD detectives thanks to the extensive network of surveillance cameras at Metro Center and every Metro station. MTPD’s robust network of approximately 8,000 cameras has built in redundancies that are designed to capture multiple angles on Metro properties.

“I commend MTPD detectives for their quick work to identify and locate the suspect in this case,” said MTPD Chief Michael Anzallo. “Customer safety is a core value at Metro, and quick action by our officers continues to keep Metro safe.” 

