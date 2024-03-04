U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at Eagle Pass Port of Entry continue to interdict significant quantities of methamphetamine, seizing three loads with a combined street value of more than $847,000 on the same day.

“Our CBP officers scored a triple play; taking down three loads of methamphetamine with a combined total street value of more than $847,000, all on the same day,” said Port Director Pete Beattie, Eagle Pass Port of Entry. “These seizures reflect our continued dedication to CBP’s border security mission.”

All three seizures occurred on Feb. 27 at Eagle Pass International Bridge. In each seizure event, CBP officers referred a vehicle to secondary inspection. Further physical examination, canine examinations and nonintrusive inspection systems scans yielded seizures of 32.40 pounds, 31.39 pounds and 30.99 pounds of methamphetamine, respectively, within jars of lard in each vehicle.

The combined estimated street value of all three seizures is $847,362.

CBP seized the narcotics and vehicles. Homeland Security Investigations special agents initiated criminal investigations into all three seizures.