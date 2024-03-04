57.6 F
Washington D.C.
Monday, March 4, 2024
Uncategorized

Eagle Pass CBP Officers Seize $847k in Methamphetamine in Three Separate Enforcement Actions the Same Day

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
(City of Eagle Pass Photo)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at Eagle Pass Port of Entry continue to interdict significant quantities of methamphetamine, seizing three loads with a combined street value of more than $847,000 on the same day.

“Our CBP officers scored a triple play; taking down three loads of methamphetamine with a combined total street value of more than $847,000, all on the same day,” said Port Director Pete Beattie, Eagle Pass Port of Entry. “These seizures reflect our continued dedication to CBP’s border security mission.”

All three seizures occurred on Feb. 27 at Eagle Pass International Bridge. In each seizure event, CBP officers referred a vehicle to secondary inspection.  Further physical examination, canine examinations and nonintrusive inspection systems scans yielded seizures of 32.40 pounds, 31.39 pounds and 30.99 pounds of methamphetamine, respectively, within jars of lard in each vehicle.

The combined estimated street value of all three seizures is $847,362.

CBP seized the narcotics and vehicles. Homeland Security Investigations special agents initiated criminal investigations into all three seizures.

Previous article
San Diego Field Office Ports of Entry Have Remarkable Week Seizing Over $9 Million Worth of Narcotics
Next article
Dulles CBP Intercepts 88-pound Hash Load Destined to Brazil
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals