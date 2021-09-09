Alan Roberson, Executive Director, Association of State Drinking Water Administrators (ASDWA)

Alan has over 25 years of experience in drinking water legislation, regulations, and policies on a wide array of issues. Most recently, Alan served as Director of Policy for Corona Environmental Consulting where he developed policy positions for utilities and government agencies on drinking water regulations; served as principal investigator on several Water Research Foundation projects; and collaborated with numerous stakeholders. Previously, he was Director of Federal Relations at the American Water Works Association (AWWA) where he provided technical and policy input on all aspects of the drinking water regulations. He also worked closely with EPA and DHS on implementation of the requirements for vulnerability assessments (VAs) and emergency response plans (ERPs). He has published over 35 peer-reviewed publications covering a broad range of drinking water topics.

Alan holds a Master of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Virginia Polytechnic and State University and a Bachelor of Civil Engineering from Georgia Institute of Technology. Alan and his wife are parents of three adult children and live in Northern Virginia.

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)