81.8 F
Washington D.C.
Monday, September 6, 2021
spot_img
Home911-CONTRIBUTORS
911-CONTRIBUTORS

Joanna Mendelson, Associate Director, ADL Center on Extremism

By Homeland Security Today

Joanna Mendelson is Associate Director for the Anti-Defamation League’s (ADL) Center on Extremism.

The ADL Center on Extremism combats extremism, terrorism, and all forms of hate in the real world and online. Mendelson, who has been with the ADL since August 2000, provides expertise, analysis and training that enable law enforcement, public officials and community leaders to identify and counter emerging extremist threats. She has trained over 12,000 federal, state and local law enforcement officers, prosecutors, military personnel, judges and other public officials nationwide.

Mendelson has testified in numerous court cases as a subject matter expert on the white supremacist and sovereign citizen movements. She has shared her expertise with national and international media outlets on topics related to domestic terrorism, including the Associated Press, National Public Radio, Los Angeles Times, the BBC and the History Channel. A graduate of the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) Citizens’ Academy, Mendelson served on both the FBI and California Highway Patrol’s Advisory Committees and spearheads ADL’s Law Enforcement Advisory Committee.

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)
Previous articleFBI Warns About an Increase in Sextortion Complaints
Next articleSean Haglund, Associate Director, Office for Bombing Prevention (OBP), CISA, DHS
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)
All content copyright ©2021 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.