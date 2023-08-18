Minneapolis Gang Members Charged with Possession of Machine Guns, Fentanyl Trafficking and Firearms Violations

Fourteen members of Minneapolis-based street gangs have been charged in federal court for various crimes including illegal possession of firearms, possession of machine guns, and fentanyl trafficking, announced U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger.

“These charges present a chilling picture of the violence inflicted by the Highs, the Lows, the Bloods and other gangs on our city’s streets,” said U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger. “Violent crime levels in Minneapolis have begun to come down and I believe our strategy is playing a role in the reduction, but we still have more work to do, and we will continue to charge violent offenders.”

Fourteen members of the Minneapolis-based street gangs are charged in federal criminal complaints with firearms violations, possession of machine guns, and fentanyl trafficking.

The following defendants are alleged members of the Lows gang:

Michael Marshawn Dalton, 29, is charged with possessing a firearm as a felon.

Marquez Demar Hill-Turnipseed, 21, is charged with possession a firearm as a felon and possession of a machine gun.

Shannon Aaron Kapriece Jackson, 31, is charged with possession of a firearm as a felon and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Cartrell Ismail Smith, 27, is charged with possession of a firearm as a felon and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Kaprice Richards, 22, is charged with possession of a firearm as a felon.

Ohagi Charles Walker, 27, is charged with possession of a firearm as a felon.

Clenest Demon Wells, Jr., 26, is charged with possession of a firearm as a felon.

The following defendants are alleged members of the Highs gang:

Jermaine William Jackson, Jr., 26, is charged with possession of a firearm as a felon and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Adrion Kelley, 19, is charged with possession of a firearm as a felon.

Joe Lee Rudolph-Meeks, 28, is charged with possession of a firearm as a felon.

James Edward Hollman, Jr., 32, is charged with possession of a firearm as a felon.

The following defendants are alleged members of the 10z/20z gang:

Devon Lamont Holt, 33, is charged with possession of a firearm as a felon.

Marvin Miller, Jr., 35, is charged with possession of a firearm as a felon and possession of a machine gun.

The following defendant is an alleged member of the Bloods gang:

Dante Joseph Tyus, 29, is charged with possession of a firearm as a felon.

These cases are the result of investigations conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Marshals Service, Minneapolis Police Department, Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, IRS Criminal Investigations, Minnesota Department of Corrections, and Homeland Security Investigations, with assistance from the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.

These cases are being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Benjamin Bejar, Tom Calhoun-Lopez, David Green, Harry Jacobs, Rachel Kraker, Will Mattessich, Esther Mignanelli, Mary Riverso, Jordan Sing, Ruth Shnider, Joseph Teirab, and Melinda Williams.

These charges are merely allegations. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

