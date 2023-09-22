CBP Announces New Global Entry Mobile App

U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced today a new Global Entry Mobile Application that will further enhance the secure and efficient travel experience of more than 12 million Global Entry members. The new app allows trusted travelers enrolled in Global Entry to complete their arrival processing instead of waiting in line to use a portal.

“The new Global Entry mobile application leverages the latest technologies, in order to enhance security while further improving the travel experience for CBP’s trusted travelers,” said CBP’s Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Commissioner Troy A. Miller.

With the new app, travelers simply take a photo as a “selfie,” which will be compared to a photo gallery to verify their identity through facial biometrics. After the photo has been submitted, the traveler will receive a receipt on the app. Once the traveler arrives to the primary inspection area, they can bypass the Global Entry portals and go directly to the CBP officers to efficiently process their entry into the United States by showing their mobile receipt.

The Global Entry Mobile Application will initially be available for use by travelers arriving at seven airports: Seattle Tacoma International Airport, Los Angeles International Airport, Miami International Airport, Orlando International Airport, Washington Dulles International Airport, Pittsburgh International Airport, and George Bush Intercontinental Airport. CBP will continue to evaluate and expand the use of the app at airports where Global Entry processing occurs in the future.

The app is free and is available for download from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Global Entry is one of the Department of Homeland Security’s Trusted Traveler Programs, and is used at land, air and sea ports of entry into the United States at all major airports and all Preclearance airports. All applicants undergo rigorous and recurring background checks and an in-person interview before initial enrollment. To maintain Global Entry members as low-risk travelers, any violation of the program’s terms and conditions will result in appropriate enforcement action and termination of the traveler’s membership privileges. More information on Global Entry and CBP’s Trusted Traveler Programs is available here.