CBP to Hold Global Entry Enrollment Event at Missoula Montana Airport

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations has announced dates for an upcoming Global Entry enrollment event to be held by CBP at the Missoula Montana Airport. During these enrollment events, CBP will conduct interviews for conditionally approved Global Entry applicants.

Global Entry is a voluntary expedited clearance initiative for pre-approved low-risk international travelers. Travelers who are approved for the Global Entry Program are processed using biometric identification through a designated kiosk. Global Entry members who utilize the kiosks enjoy expedited processing and greatly reduced wait times when re-entering the United States.

Once applicants receive their conditional letter of approval, they may utilize the online scheduling tool in their Trusted Traveler Program Account to confirm an appointment for the event. Interviews will be conducted in the Mission Mountain Conference Room on the third floor of the Missoula Montana Airport on April 11 – 13, 2023, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

To become a Global Entry member, individuals must apply online, undergo a background investigation, and complete an in-person interview with a CBP officer. If no disqualifying information is found, travelers receive the benefit of expedited processing. The $100 application fee allows for five years of membership. Global Entry kiosks can be found at 60 U.S. airports and 15 preclearance locations across six countries.

“CBP recognizes there is a high demand for Global Entry program membership, and we are hoping to meet that demand by partnering with local stakeholders to hold enrollment events in locations that are geographically convenient for conditionally approved Global Entry applicants to complete their required interview with a CBP officer,” said Sweetgrass Area Port Director Jason Greene.

Travelers interested in applying for Global Entry need to apply online utilizing the Trusted Traveler Programs Enrollment System. With the enrollment event quickly approaching any applicant wishing to take advantage of this opportunity should begin the application process immediately.

Global Entry also provides access to the TSA PreCheck™ initiative which offers expedited screening through domestic airport security checkpoints. Benefits of TSA PreCheck include being able to leave your shoes on, leave light outerwear and belts on, and not having to remove laptops from carrying cases.

