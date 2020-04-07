Corona Crime: Suspect Behind Sanitizer and Masks Scam Arrested

A 39-year old man has been arrested in Singapore for his suspected involvement in money laundering offenses linked to a business email scam-related to COVID-19.

This person was usurping the identity of a legitimate company and advertised the fast delivery of FFP2 surgical masks and hand sanitisers.

A European Member State reported to Europol that one of their pharmaceutical companies had been defrauded of €6.64 million by this individual. Once the pharmaceutical company transferred the funds to a bank in Singapore, the items were never delivered and the supplier became uncontactable.

Europol immediately got in touch with the authorities in Singapore to block the payment. The Singaporean authorities identified the man who had received the funds and subsequently arrested him on 25 March.

As reported in a recent Europol report, criminals have been quick to seize opportunities to exploit the crisis by adapting their modi operandi or engaging in new criminal activities.

