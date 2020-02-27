Crusie Ship Turned Away Over COVID-19 Concerns Attempts to Dock in Mexico

A cruise ship carrying 4,500 passengers and 1,600 staff has been turned away from at least two countries after a crew member showed suspected coronavirus symptoms.

Passengers on the MSC Meraviglia were barred from disembarking by authorities in Jamaica and the Grand Cayman after a crew worker said to have been in Manila within the last few days allegedly fell ill on board. The ship has arrived at Mexico’s port city of Cozumel, but passengers have not been allowed onto land.

A spokesman for the ship operator MSC Cruises said this was because it was too windy to enter the port. They are expected to be able to dock at 1pm GMT. The company said they had received authorization from the Mexican Ministry of Health.

Read more at Metro

(Visited 13 times, 14 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Exclude from Homepage

Go to Top