Maine Man Pleads Guilty to Role in Northern New England Fentanyl Trafficking Operation

A Maine man pleaded guilty today in federal court in Boston in connection with a fentanyl trafficking operation that spanned across northern New England.

Douglas Morris, 33, of Bangor, Maine, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and 100 grams or more of p-Fluorofentanyl, a fentanyl analogue. U.S. District Court Judge Indira Talwani scheduled sentencing for Nov. 14, 2023. Morris was indicted by a federal grand jury along with five co-defendants in March 2022.

According to court documents, in June 2021, Morris picked up nearly two kilograms of p-Fluorofentanyl intended for distribution in Maine, allegedly from co-defendant Ivan Rodriguez Osorio in a hotel parking lot in Amesbury. State law enforcement subsequently stopped Morris’ vehicle and seized the narcotics. In July 2021, Morris again picked up nearly two kilograms of fentanyl, allegedly from Rodriguez Osorio, in the same hotel parking lot in Amesbury. State law enforcement again stopped Morris’ vehicle and seized the narcotics.

Morris is the third defendant to plead guilty in the case.

The charge of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and 100 grams or more of p-Fluorofentanyl, a fentanyl analogue, provides for a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and up to life in prison, at least five years of supervised release and a fine of up to $10 million. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and statutes which govern the determination of a sentence in a criminal case.

Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy and Brian D. Boyle, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration, New England Division made the announcement. Special assistance was provided by the New Hampshire State Police. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Stephen W. Hassink and Lauren A. Graber of the Criminal Division are prosecuting the case.

The operation was conducted by a multi-agency task force through the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF), a partnership between federal, state and local law enforcement agencies. The principal mission of the OCDETF program is to identify, disrupt and dismantle the most serious drug trafficking, weapons trafficking and money laundering organizations, and those primarily responsible for the nation’s illegal drug supply. More information on the OCDETF program is available here: https://www.justice.gov/ocdetf/about-ocdetf.

The details contained in the charging document are allegations. The remaining defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

