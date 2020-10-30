GSA, JAIC Announce a Year of Achievements

The U.S. General Services Administration and the U.S. Department of Defense’s Joint Artificial Intelligence Center announced five achievements that have accelerated the JAIC’s operational maturity. The accomplishments listed below come from the one-year partnership with the Centers of Excellence (CoE), housed within GSA’s Federal Acquisition Service’s Technology Transformation Services (TTS).

The five achievements:

Designed agile acquisition for AI;

Unified program management and infrastructure support;

Enabled environments for Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Machine Learning (ML)/DevSecOps for the Joint Common Foundation;

Implemented data management procedures; and

Supported creation of the First Five Consortium.

The achievements align with the White House’s Executive Order on AI that seeks to apply AI solutions to the unique business challenges the government faces. It also supports the DoD AI strategy and the JAIC mission of transforming the U.S. military through AI.

“Our CoE partnership creates a broader forum for interagency cooperation in AI while providing agile acquisition and infrastructure solutions to deliver scalable AI-enabled capabilities for the warfighter,” said the JAIC Chief Technology Officer Nand Mulchandani.

“The CoE and the JAIC continue to showcase what’s possible in the federal space when agencies come together to accelerate modernization thinking and best practices,” said Acting FAS Deputy Commissioner and TTS Director Bob De Luca. “Our partnership with the JAIC demonstrates a great case for the impact that GSA teams can achieve.”

