Three National Hotel Chains in Houston Sued for Promoting Sex Trafficking

Three sex trafficking victims have sued three major hotel chains in parallel lawsuits, claiming that the companies exercised gross negligence about on-site prostitution at Houston branches despite corporate policies that promote social responsibility.

The lawsuits, filed by advocates in December, contend that Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc., Choice Hotels International, Inc., and Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, Inc. have not done enough to prevent sex trafficking at their franchises.

Read more at the Houston Chronicle

(Visited 15 times, 15 visits today)