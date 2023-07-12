Director Wray Champions FBI Before House Judiciary Committee

FBI Director Christopher Wray is testifying today before the House Judiciary Committee about the breadth and impact of the work FBI employees do each day to protect the American people.

“The men and women of the FBI work tirelessly every day to protect the American people from a staggering array of threats,” Director Wray said. “The strength of any organization is its people. The threats we face as a nation have never been greater or more diverse, and the expectations placed on the FBI have never been higher. Our fellow citizens look to the FBI to protect the United States from all of those threats, and the men and women of the FBI continue to meet and exceed those expectations, every day. I want to thank them for their dedicated service.”