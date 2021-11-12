FBI Awareness Campaign Encourages the Public to Report Hate Crimes

The FBI Washington Field Office has launched a Hate Crimes Awareness Campaign as part of a nationwide effort to build public awareness of hate crimes and encourage reporting to law enforcement. The campaign features advertisements on Metro and Metrobuses, as well as in gas stations, on social media, and in publications throughout the National Capital Region encouraging members of our communities to report hate crimes to the FBI.

Hate crimes are the highest priority of the FBI’s civil rights program because of the devastating impact they have on families and communities. The FBI defines a hate crime as a “criminal offense against a person or property motivated in whole or in part by an offender’s bias against a race, religion, disability, sexual orientation, ethnicity, gender, or gender identity.” Hate crimes are not only an attack on the victim—they are meant to threaten and intimidate an entire community.

“All too often, hate crimes go unreported to law enforcement,” said Wayne A. Jacobs, special agent in charge of the FBI Washington Field Office Criminal Division. “No one should be afraid to be targeted by violence based on how they look, where they’re from, or their identity. There’s simply no place for hate and intolerance in our communities, and we need the public’s help to deter people from committing these heinous crimes and bringing them to justice if they do.”