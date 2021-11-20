FBI Indianapolis Special Agent Kerry Inglis Wins Director’s Award for Excellence in Investigation

FBI Indianapolis Special Agent Kerry Inglis has received the Director’s Award for Excellence in Investigation for her work as the case agent on Operation Electric Avenue, which took down Richard Grundy III and the Grundy Crew.

Grundy was convicted of drug-trafficking and money laundering following a three-week jury trial in August of 2019. In December 2019, he was sentenced to life in federal prison.

Grundy was the leader of a drug-trafficking organization that distributed over 400 pounds of methamphetamine, as well as large amounts of heroin, cocaine, and marijuana in Indianapolis from August 2016 through November 17, 2017. Grundy was convicted of engaging in a continuing criminal enterprise, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, and other drug-trafficking and money laundering offenses.

Ezell Neville, 41, Undrae Moseby, 30, Derek Atwater, 33, and James Beasley, 39, also from Indianapolis, were convicted of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and other drug-trafficking offenses. Neville served as a principal distributor of methamphetamine for Grundy. Moseby transported drug proceeds from Indianapolis to Phoenix, Arizona for Grundy and returned to Indianapolis with methamphetamine. Atwater and Beasley were mid-level methamphetamine distributors for Grundy’s organization.