30.3 F
Washington D.C.
Saturday, November 20, 2021
spot_img
HomeSubject Matter AreasLaw Enforcement and Public Safety
FBISubject Matter AreasLaw Enforcement and Public Safety

FBI Indianapolis Special Agent Kerry Inglis Wins Director’s Award for Excellence in Investigation

Single Post Template - Magazine PRO Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Single Post Template - Magazine PRO Homeland Security Today
(FBI Indianapolis)

FBI Indianapolis Special Agent Kerry Inglis has received the Director’s Award for Excellence in Investigation for her work as the case agent on Operation Electric Avenue, which took down Richard Grundy III and the Grundy Crew.

Grundy was convicted of drug-trafficking and money laundering following a three-week jury trial in August of 2019. In December 2019, he was sentenced to life in federal prison.

Grundy was the leader of a drug-trafficking organization that distributed over 400 pounds of methamphetamine, as well as large amounts of heroin, cocaine, and marijuana in Indianapolis from August 2016 through November 17, 2017. Grundy was convicted of engaging in a continuing criminal enterprise, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, and other drug-trafficking and money laundering offenses.

Ezell Neville, 41, Undrae Moseby, 30, Derek Atwater, 33, and James Beasley, 39, also from Indianapolis, were convicted of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and other drug-trafficking offenses. Neville served as a principal distributor of methamphetamine for Grundy. Moseby transported drug proceeds from Indianapolis to Phoenix, Arizona for Grundy and returned to Indianapolis with methamphetamine. Atwater and Beasley were mid-level methamphetamine distributors for Grundy’s organization.

Previous articleThe Chertoff Group Collaborates With ServiceNow to Build Threat-Informed Cyber Defenses
Next articleDHS S&T Award for Commitment to Service for Tod Companion 
Single Post Template - Magazine PRO Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -
Single Post Template - Magazine PRO Homeland Security Today

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2021 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.