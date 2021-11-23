FBI Leaders Recognize Citizens Academy Alumni for Building Trust and Support in Communities

Nearly 30 years ago, the FBI launched a Citizens Academy in its Phoenix Field Office to give local civic leaders a behind-the-scenes look at how the Bureau investigates crimes and national security threats. Over the course of several weeks, participants learned from FBI personnel the finer points of investigating crime scenes, protecting civil rights, firearms safety, and how the FBI relies on partnerships to protect and serve the community.

Today, every one of the FBI’s 56 field offices hosts a Citizens Academy, and more than 45,000 people have graduated from the six- to eight-week program. Many find it so rewarding they join their local chapters of the non-profit FBI Citizens Academy Alumni Association, which supports the FBI’s mission through local volunteer work that highlights safety awareness and the Bureau’s essential role in the community.

FBI leaders recently recognized the alumni association’s 58 chapters and their uniquely local efforts to help their neighbors while also helping the FBI carrying out its mission to protect and serve.

“Everything the FBI is trying to accomplish depends upon having the trust and support of the American people,” FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate said at the group’s annual conference in Las Vegas in September. “You spent time during your weeks at the Citizens Academy getting to know us. And now as alumni, you’re taking time to educate your friends and neighbors about us. By doing so, you’re building bridges between law enforcement and your communities.”

FBI field offices invite local community, civic, and religious leaders to join the Citizens Academy to help build lines of communication between the FBI and the neighborhoods it serves. Like their communities, every alumni association is different, with a unique set of needs.

For example, in Norfolk, the local chapter partnered with the FBI field office there to develop and host recruitment seminars that emphasized diversity, women, and careers in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM). The Boston chapter donated hundreds of masks and hand sanitizers to local shelters, veterans’ facilities, and community centers at the onset of the pandemic. In Albuquerque, the alumni association chapter formed a rapid response team to serve meals and snacks to first responders.

The Minneapolis chapter was recognized with the national organization’s top community service award for donation drives to support human trafficking victims and families in the Twin Cities that were affected by civil unrest after the death of George Floyd. Every chapter has similar initiatives, along with scores of unsung heroes. “I never want you to think your service goes unnoticed,” Deputy Director Abbate told hundreds of conference attendees. “The work you’re doing is not only the foundation for the FBI’s success at the local level, it’s the very definition of community and citizenship.”