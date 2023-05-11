FBI Newark Honors the Anti-Defamation League of New York/New Jersey with National Award

FBI Newark presented the FBI Director’s Community Leadership Award to the Anti-Defamation League of New York/New Jersey at a reception Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at the Jewish Museum in New York City. The ADL NY/NJ has a long history of collaborating with community leaders, government officials and law enforcement to strengthen communities, fight hate, violence, and advocate for change.

Scott Richman, the Regional Director of the ADL New York/New Jersey, said, “I am honored to accept the 2022 Director’s Community Leadership Award on behalf of ADL New York/New Jersey. This is a tribute to the hard work of our office and a testament to the partnership between ADL and FBI Newark. Thank you, SAC Dennehy and FBI Newark, for this extraordinary recognition of our work fighting antisemitism and hate.”

“The only way we can be successful at our jobs of protecting the American people is if we have the support of the communities we serve. We work, day in and day out, to build partnerships with individuals and agencies like the ADL New York/New Jersey. I am grateful for the ADL’s support and for the dedication members show promoting awareness, security, and justice for everyone in this region,” said Newark FBI Special Agent-in-Charge James E. Dennehy.

The ADL maintains outreach and relationships with federal, state, and local elected officials to address fair and just legislation on a variety of civil rights issues. Members work to ensure victims of crimes are protected and help facilitate hate crime and community policing trainings for law enforcement. ADL’s outreach is not limited to the Jewish community. They work broadly to build interfaith and intergroup relationships and have a dedicated education team that does extensive outreach to New York and New Jersey schools with the aim of educating students, teachers, parents, and administrators on ways to counter bias, hate, and bullying.

The FBI established the DCLA in 1990 to publicly acknowledge the achievements of those working to make a difference in their communities through the promotion of education and the prevention of crime and violence. The FBI’s 56 field offices select the recipients annually for this honor.

Director Wray hosted the 2022 DCLA winners in a special ceremony at FBI Headquarters on May 5th, emphasizing the importance of partnerships in keeping our shared communities safe. These partnerships—as exemplified by the breadth of the work by the DCLA recipients—have led to a host of crime prevention programs that protect the most vulnerable in our communities, educate families and businesses about cyber threats, and work to reduce violent crime in our neighborhoods. Learn more about the Director’s Community Leadership Award program Director’s Community Leadership Awards 2022 Winners, the FBI’s general outreach efforts, and the Newark Field Office online Community Outreach.

