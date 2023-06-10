81.6 F
PERSPECTIVE: How Platform Engineering Can Help Homeland Security Agencies Meet Their Mission

Federal agencies best suited to derive value from platform engineering generally need to meet a few basic criteria.

By Frank Reyes
Petty Officer 2nd Class Seville Rasmussen of Sector Anchorage is flanked by computer monitors as she goes about the daily tasks of a Coast Guard yeoman Aug. 22, 2013. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Shawn Eggert)

Technology plays a crucial role in executing the mission of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Enterprise systems, applications, and data provide the digital backbone that enables the agency to safeguard citizens and the homeland, but the rapid pace of technological advancements requires continuous upgrades. For the next level of IT modernization, platform engineering offers the agency a solution to maintain efficient service delivery and enhance citizens’ trust in government.

Platform engineering allows for better use of cloud platforms with reusable services, tools, automation, and embedded security. By leveraging shared resources, operations teams and developers can focus on customer experience and application features. This reduces development time, increases code quality, and makes applications more reliable. It also provides a strong foundation for an application development process that is efficient, more secure, and scalable. The end result is better delivery of government services.

The federal government classifies DHS as a high impact service provider (HISP) due to its interaction with many individuals. On a daily basis, agencies such as U.S. Citizen and Immigration Services (USCIS) process more than 26,000 requests for benefits, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) employees oversee $6.6 billion worth of imported goods, and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) manages passenger operations at 440 airports. Platform engineering can support these agencies by delivering expected services with a development capability that results in high-performance software applications.

Platform engineering in a test environment enhances modern software development by rendering the same tools, processes, and best practices across different teams for consistent performance. For example, developers leverage infrastructure as code to order a database with specific performance requirements. They can load an operating system without engineering or help desk tickets, and they can securely request and deploy an application programming interface with a few clicks. In a traditional DevOps environment, these steps would take several back-and-forth discussions with engineers to determine how to connect and present information. Moreover, security gets top priority because the consistent reuse of tools means there is a smaller attack surface to protect, and role-based permissions in the workflows limit access.

DHS presents numerous opportunities for platform engineering to be successful. Airport services can be reimagined, such as aircraft boarding and luggage handling. Processing inquiries for disaster assistance, shipping requirements of goods, and collecting applications for benefits can continue to become easier with platform engineering as a foundation under the DevSecOps model.

According to a recent Gartner forecast, 80 percent of all software engineering organizations will establish platform teams by 2026. Federal agencies such as the Department of Defense (DoD) have already aligned with this direction in programs such as Platform One. It supports software factories with DevSecOps capability, databases, development tools, continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD), and cybersecurity. At the core of Platform One’s ability to deliver efficient applications lies platform engineering. The success of this program in the Air Force led the DoD to make it available for all of the software factories in the department.

Federal agencies best suited to derive value from platform engineering generally need to meet a few basic criteria. They are multi-mission departments that need to modernize their applications, and they have at least 30 developers on an application development project or a planned migration. They also encounter multiple repetitive tasks when working with the underlying infrastructure of an application, which can be addressed by automation. As a final consideration, agency developers have the ability to deploy a microservices architecture that breaks down application development into manageable components.

For DHS’ complex mission of safeguarding the homeland, platform engineering will play an increasingly crucial role. Its ability to deliver efficient and reliable applications are why 94% of organizations have adopted this approach. It keeps developers focused on development, accelerates the process, and brings modern development practices to a new level of capability. More than offering incremental improvements, platform engineering creates innovation that increasingly will get adopted throughout the government.

 

The views expressed here are the writer’s and are not necessarily endorsed by Homeland Security Today, which welcomes a broad range of viewpoints in support of securing our homeland. To submit a piece for consideration, email editor @ hstoday.us.

Frank Reyes
Frank Reyes, Cloud Solutions Leader for Maximus, works closely with federal government customers to understand their challenges and deliver appropriate solutions. Frank oversees Maximus’s development of secure hybrid cloud solutions and cloud native applications to ensure that agencies provide their services in a modern and secure way. Frank helps customers realize the value of their cloud investment by envisioning the landscape before migration and during implementation. His ability to develop the cloud roadmap, architect and implement solutions, and accelerate positive outcomes has served agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security and Department of Defense. Previously at Amazon Web Services, Frank supported public sector technology transformation programs focused on secure computing and accelerated cloud adoption. Other positions included serving as a technology policy advisor to the Committee on Homeland Security in the U.S. House of Representatives and as a civilian employee in the Department of the Navy working on combat system software.

