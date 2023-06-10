Pennsylvania Man Pleads Guilty to Threatening FBI Agents After Mar-a-Lago Search

A resident of Mercer, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of interstate threats and influencing or retaliating against a federal officer by threat, Acting United States Attorney Troy Rivetti announced Thursday.

Adam Bies, age 47, pleaded guilty to fourteen counts before United States District Judge William S. Stickman IV.

In connection with the guilty plea, the court was advised that Bies made threats to murder, injure, and assault agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the days following the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s home in Florida on August 8, 2022, pursuant to a federal search warrant.

Sentencing in this matter has been scheduled for October 4, 2023. The law provides for a total sentence of 10 years in prison, a fine of $250,000, or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed is based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Pending sentencing, the court ordered that the defendant be detained.

Assistant United States Attorney Jeffrey R. Bengel is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of Adam Bies.

