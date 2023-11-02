The 2023 GTSC Members and Strategic Advisors of the Year

The Government Technology & Services Coalition awards a select number of exceptional members each year — members who take their time, resources, and devotion to mission to give back to our organization. We could not thrive, grow, and serve the homeland security community without them. Whether it’s representing our nonprofit to ensure that the perspectives of small businesses are included, responding to national emergencies like the COVID-19 pandemic, or working to make the procurement and acquisition process better, these companies have notably succeeded in business and they have given back to our community to help all of us thrive and serve the homeland mission better. We are extremely proud and honored to announce our annual GTSC Member Awards:

GTSC Small Business of the Year

Anika Systems

Since Anika Systems became a member in 2020, they have become an invaluable supporter of GTSC. Through programming support, sponsorship, and joining the GTSC Steering Committee, the Anika Systems team has jumped into the deep end of getting involved. They were instrumental in the development of programming for GTSC’s Citizenship and Immigration Symposium, and supported events throughout the year.

GTSC Mid-Tier of the Year

LMI

When LMI joined GTSC their team immediately took time to get to know the organization, understand our needs from the non-profit perspective and jumped in to assist. LMI has contributed to thought leadership at Homeland Security Today, joined our Steering Committee, worked with us to host several events, and referred their small business partners to join HSToday. Also a non-profit, LMI is GTSC’s Mid-Tier member of the year for contributing their talents and passion both to the homeland security mission and to the mission of GTSC: evolving a trusted ecosystem of companies deeply committed to protecting our homeland.

GTSC Mentor of the Year

ICF

For many small businesses, a quality mentor can make or break their success in the market. ICF’s contributions to GTSC’s capacity and thought leadership has been tremendous. GTSC leadership has had the opportunity to work closely with numerous divisions and thought leaders at ICF to develop programming and evolve workgroups to educate and support our small business members. ICF also stepped up to the plate to host meetings and events at their facility and solicited support from other partners to engage with GTSC and help expand our ecosystem of excellence in homeland security.

GTSC Strategic Partner of the Year

ICS Advisory

Many of you know the powerhouse behind ICS Advisory – the beltway’s “go-to” when they want things to “get-done.” And that what this Strategic Partner does with GTSC. Patty Todaro Bolin leads her firm with a deep commitment to giving back to the Department of Homeland Security and the professionals within it. She works with GTSC on programming, referrals, thought leadership – you name it. She is a trusted Strategic partner who serves on the Board of directors and has supported GTSC through both difficult and “flush” times. Her integrity, loyalty, and honesty are prized and so appreciated by all of us at GTSC. This commitment coupled with her constant delivery on some of our most popular programs make ICS Advisory the first pick for our Strategic Partner of the Year.

GTSC Strategic Advisor of the Year

Bob Kolasky

Senior Vice President, Exiger

Former Director, National Risk Management Center, U.S. Department of Homeland Security

Editorial Board Member, Homeland Security Today

When Bob was in government, many of us watched him in awe as he juggled the immense responsiblility of architecting the nation’s strategy around mitigating risk and protecting our assets, and we continue to so with his move to the private sector. Since leaving government, Kolasky has continued his work as a Senior Vice President at Exiger, a firm that helps corporations, government agencies and banks navigate risk and compliance in their third-parties, supply chains and customers through its software and tech-enabled solutions. And, he’s devoted a lot of his time and energy to giving back to the community through both GTSC and Homeland Security Today. As a member of the HSToday editorial board, Bob has led both National Cyber Security Awareness & and Critical Infrastructure Protection months, contributed a monthly column on critical issues to supply chain and risk mitigation generally, and probably most importantly, consistently shared and supported HSToday’s work. He has organized panels on AI and governance, engaged numerous other experts to engage with GTSC and its membership, and has ALWAYS come through for us when asked. He is an extraordinary addition to our cadre of leaders and we are extremely proud to have him as an Advisor to all we do.