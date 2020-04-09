Department of Defense Contracts for April 9, 2020

ARMY

BTF Solutions, Dallas, Texas (W912DY-16-D-0003, P00006); General Dynamics Information Technology, Fairfax, Virginia (W912DY-16-D-0004, P00005); V W International Inc., Alexandria, Virginia (W912DY-16-D-0006, P00005); Walsh Healthcare Logistics, Chicago, Illinois (W912DY-16-D-0007, P00005); Martek Global Services Inc.,* Bethesda, Maryland (W912DY-16-D-0008, P00005); Red Cedar Corp.,* Brentwood, Tennessee (W912DY-16-D-0010, P00006); and Strategic Initial Outfitting Transition,* Anchorage, Alaska (W912DY-16-D-0011, P00007), were awarded $5,000,000,000 in modifications in support of the presidential national emergency declaration concerning the novel coronavirus disease. The overall ceiling is now $5,495,000,000. Bids were solicited via the internet with 11 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of March 31, 2021. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Parsons, Centreville, Virginia, was awarded a $40,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for New York State alternate care facilities. Bids were solicited via the internet with eight received. Work will be performed in the Bronx, New York, with an estimated completion date of April 24, 2020. Fiscal 2020 defense emergency response fund funds in the amount of $40,000,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New York, New York, is the contracting activity (W912DS-20-C-0012). (Awarded April 3, 2020)

Garver LLC, North Little Rock, Arkansas (W912EQ-20-D-0002); Sol-Merrick JV LLC,* Jackson, Mississippi (W912EQ-20-D-0003); and Aecom, Los Angeles, California (W912EQ-20-D-0004), will compete for each order of the $15,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for preparation of construction documents, concept level designs and engineering feasibility studies, cost estimating, engineering, inspection and other services for works completed by the Army Corps of Engineers. Bids were solicited via the internet with six received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of April 10, 2025. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Memphis, Tennessee, is the contracting activity.

Otie-RS&H JV, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was awarded an $11,671,526 firm-fixed-price contract for design of three complete and constructible facilities at Langley Air Force Base, Virginia. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, with an estimated completion date of May 19, 2024. Fiscal 2020 military construction, defense-wide funds in the amount of $11,671,526 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (W91236-20-F-0042).

Mississippi Limestone Corp.,* Friars Point, Mississippi, was awarded a $10,597,620 firm-fixed-price contract for furnishing all plant, materials, equipment, supplies, labor, transportation, fuel, power, water and work as required in casting squares of an articulated concrete mattress. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Drummonds, Tennessee, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 31, 2020. Fiscal 2020 civil operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $10,597,620 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Memphis, Tennessee, is the contracting activity (W912EQ-20-C-0003).

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc., Poway, California, was awarded a $10,493,954 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for engineering and technical services and participation in engineering investigations for software modifications to the Army unmanned aircraft systems. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Poway, California, with an estimated completion date of April 7, 2021. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $10,493,954 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W31P4Q-20-F-0165).

Fred L. Hawkins Co. Inc.,* Havre de Grace, Maryland (W91CRB-20-D-0012); M2 Enterprises LLC,* Mine Hill, New Jersey (W91CRB-20-D-0013); and H&L Environmental Services LLC,* Maxton, North Carolina (W91CRB-20-D-0014), will compete for each order of the $9,999,999 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance support services at Aberdeen Test Center Range. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of April 10, 2025. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Cutting Edge Group LLC, Lake George, New York, was awarded a $9,733,325 firm-fixed-price contract to convert East Orange Hospital into an alternate care facility. Bids were solicited via the internet with eight received. Work will be performed in East Orange, New Jersey, with an estimated completion date of April 21, 2020. Fiscal 2020 coronavirus disease (COVID) funds in the amount of $9,733,325 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (W912BU-20-C-0017). (Awarded April 7, 2020)

DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY

Aurora Industries,* Camuy, Puerto Rico, has been awarded a maximum $86,365,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-quantity contract for face masks. This is an eight-month contract with no option periods. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. Location of performance is Puerto Rico, with a Dec. 31, 2020, performance completion date. Using military services are Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2021 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE1C1-20-D-0087).

TW Metals Inc., Carol Stream, Illinois, has been awarded a maximum $82,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for commercial metal products. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is an 18-month bridge contract with no option periods. Locations of performance are Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia, with an Oct. 8, 2021, performance completion date. Using military services are Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2022 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE8E5-20-D-0002).

Noble Sales Co., Inc., doing business as Noble Supply and Logistics, Rockland, Massachusetts, has been awarded a maximum $36,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for facility maintenance, repair, and operations supplies and related incidental services. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a 260-day bridge contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Northern Europe, with a Jan. 5, 2021, performance completion date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and federal agencies. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2021 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support Europe and Africa, Kaiserslautern, Germany (SPE5B1-20-D-0001).

Burlington Industries LLC, Greensboro, North Carolina, has been awarded a maximum $9,918,000 modification (P00006) exercising the second one-year option period of a one-year base contract SPE1C1-18-D-1045 with four one-year option periods for blue poly/wool cloth. This is a fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment contract. Location of performance is North Carolina, with an April 10, 2021, performance completion date. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2021 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

NAVY

DRS Laurel Technologies, Johnstown, Pennsylvania, was awarded a $62,556,567 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, and cost-only contract (N00024-20-C-5605) for consoles, displays, and peripherals (CDP) Technology Insertion 16, Modification 1 (MOD 1) production equipment, to support the Navy’s future surface ship combat systems. This contract combines purchases for the Navy (93%); the government of Australia (6%); and the government of Spain (1%). Work will be performed in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. The CDP program consists of a suite of Technology Insertion (TI) 16 MOD 1 Common Display System (CDS) consoles, thin client displays (TCDs), multi-mission displays (MMDs), and peripheral equipment. The CDS consoles are a set of open-architecture watch station, three-eyed horizontal display consoles comprised of three different console variants: water cooled CDS and air cooled CDS. The CDP hardware provides the Human Machine Interface (HMI) between the sailor and the ship’s combat systems. Work is expected to be completed by August 2021. This contract includes options, which if exercised, will bring the cumulative value of this contract to $462,261,449 and work will continue through April 2025. Fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy); fiscal 2020 other procurement (Navy); fiscal 2019 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy); fiscal 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy); fiscal 2018 other procurement (Navy); fiscal 2014 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy); and Foreign Military Sales funding in the amount of $62,556,567 was obligated at time of award; $598,076 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with one offer received. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity. (Awarded April 6, 2020)

Mikel Inc.,** Middletown, Rhode Island, is awarded a $41,033,672 cost-plus-fixed-fee, five-year, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N66604-20-D-H001) on a sole-source basis to provide engineering services and other direct costs. The location of performance is determined at the task order level and includes various contractor site and Department of Defense facilities in Newport, Rhode Island; Middletown, Rhode Island; Hawaii; Niantic, Connecticut; Patuxent River, Maryland; and Washington, District of Columbia. The contract includes services and other direct costs associated with system and beacon integration, required system changes and the support of government-led testing and training. Under this contract, Mikel will provide the required services and deliverables to achieve the requested delivery of Submarine Acoustic Navigation System (SANS) beacons to meet government specifications. Work is expected to be complete by April 2025. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funding in the amount of $8,394,886 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was solicited on a sole-source basis in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(5), as implemented by Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-5: authorized or required by statute: 15 U.S. Code 638(r)(1) and (4). The Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport, Newport, Rhode Island, is the contracting activity.

Landscape Management Systems Inc.,** Tumon, Guam, is awarded $25,000,000 for an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for environmental services to handle hazardous waste, hazardous material, other regulated waste and spill response at Joint Region Marianas (JRM). All work on this contract will be performed in Guam and provides for operation of a conforming storage facility; management of less-than-90-day storage facilities; management of satellite accumulation sites and initial accumulation points; daily management, collection and disposal of hazardous waste, hazardous material and other regulated waste; occasional management, disposal and collection of non-hazardous waste; sampling, testing and laboratory analysis for hazardous waste, regulated waste and unknown waste determination; oil and hazardous substance spill response, cleanup, sampling, laboratory analysis and disposal. Work is expected to be complete by April 2021. The term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months with an expected completion date of April 2025. Initial task order is being awarded at $1,940,318 for mobilization and base period recurring work at all supported components and tenant commands under JRM. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance, Navy (O&MN) contract funds in the amount of $1,940,318 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Future task orders will be primarily funded by O&MN. This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with two proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Marianas, Guam, is the contracting activity (N40192-20-D-1800).

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Moorestown, New Jersey, is awarded a $10,599,984 cost-plus-incentive-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-13-C-5116 to exercise an option for the Aegis Combat System Engineering Agent (CSEA) efforts. Work will be performed in Moorestown, New Jersey. Under this contract, the Aegis CSEA develops, integrates, tests and delivers computer program baseline Advanced Capability Builds (ACBs) 20 and supports technology insertions (TIs) (a replacement and/or upgrade of combat system computing hardware and associated middleware/firmware). Work to be performed includes the development and design of engineering and logistics products as well as training to support ship integration, developmental test/operational test events and field technical support will be provided. Work is expected to be complete by December 2020. The systems’ engineering, development and integration work under this contract begins with ACB 16 and TI 16 and continues with a future ACB/TI through the period of performance of the contract. Fiscal 2018 other procurement (Navy); and fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funding in the amount of $10,599,984 will be obligated at time of award; $358,908 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

DEFENSE FINANCE AND ACCOUNTING SERVICE

Guidehouse LLP, McLean, Virginia, has been awarded a maximum $7,418,866 modification (P00018) to previously awarded contract HQ0423-15-F-5002 for audit readiness, audit liaison and systems support for the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense (Comptroller) (OUSD(C)). The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $77,566,107 from $70,147,241. Work will be performed at the Pentagon and other locations within the National Capital Region, with an expected completion date of Nov. 25, 2020. Fiscal 2020 OUSD(C) operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $7,418,866 were obligated at the time of the award. The Defense Finance and Accounting Service, Contract Services Directorate, Columbus, Ohio, is the contracting activity.

*8(a) small business

**Small business

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)