Department of Defense Contracts for Feb. 12, 2020

AIR FORCE

Canadian Commercial Corp., Ottawa, Canada, has been awarded a $225,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for F-138 engine and component depot repair. This contract provides the Air Force with the depot repair support required for the F-138 engine and components. Work will be performed at Richmond, British Columbia, and is expected to be completed by Feb. 11, 2030. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of below $1,118,975 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, is the contracting activity (FA8124-20-D-0004).

The Victor Group, San Antonio, Texas, has been awarded a $10,564,430 modification (P00016) to previously-awarded contract FA8052-18-C-0010 for Healthcare Aseptic Management Services to exercise Option Year One for medical aseptic housekeeping, waste management and linen management. Work will be performed at Dover Air Force Base (AFB), Delaware; Hanscom AFB, Massachusetts; Andrews AFB, Maryland; Bolling AFB, Washington, District of Columbia; Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio; Langley AFB, Virginia; Scott AFB, Illinois; Whiteman AFB, Missouri; Seymour Johnson AFB, North Carolina; Minot AFB, North Dakota; and Grand Forks AFB, North Dakota, and is expected to be completed Feb. 13 2021. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $10,564,430 will be obligated at the time of award. The total cumulative value of this contract including Option One is $24,234,322. The 773rd Enterprise Sourcing Squadron, Air Force Installation Contracting Center, Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, is the contracting activity.

Main Building Maintenance Inc., San Antonio, Texas, has been awarded a $10,400,074 modification (P00015) to contract FA8052-18-C-0006 for Healthcare Aseptic Management Services to exercise Option Year One for medical aseptic housekeeping, waste management and linen management. Work will be performed at the Air Force Academy, Colorado; Buckley Air Force Base (AFB), Colorado; Peterson AFB, Colorado; Schriever AFB, Colorado; Beale AFB, California; Eielson AFB, Alaska; Elmendorf AFB, Alaska; Fairchild AFB, Alaska; Ellsworth AFB, South Dakota; FE Warren AFB, Wyoming; Hill AFB, Utah; Malmstrom AFB, Montana; McConnell AFB, Kansas; Mountain Home AFB, Idaho; Nellis AFB, Nevada; and Offutt AFB, Nebraska, and is expected to be completed on Feb. 13, 2021. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $10,400,074 will be obligated at time of award. The total cumulative value for this contract, not including Option One, is $9,677,258. The 773rd Enterprise Sourcing Squadron, Air Force Installation Contracting Center, Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, is the contracting activity.

Titan Facility Services LLC, Gilbert, Arizona, has been awarded a $10,012,679 modification (P00019) to contract FA8052-18-C-0009 for Healthcare Aseptic Management Services to exercise Option Year One for medical aseptic housekeeping, waste management and linen management. Work will be performed at Little Rock Air Force Base (AFB), Arkansas; Barksdale AFB, Louisiana; Keesler AFB, Mississippi; Eglin AFB, Florida; Hurlburt Field AFB, Florida; MacDill AFB, Florida; Tyndall AFB, Florida; Patrick AFB, Florida; Charleston AFB, South Carolina; Shaw AFB, South Carolina; Moody AFB, Georgia; Robins AFB, Georgia; Columbus AFB, Mississippi; Altus AFB, Oklahoma; Tinker AFB, Oklahoma; and Vance AFB, Oklahoma, and is expected to be completed Feb. 13, 2021. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $10,012,679 will be obligated at the time of award. The total cumulative value of this contract including Option One is $19,858,371. The 773rd Enterprise Sourcing Squadron, Air Force Installation Contracting Center, Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, is the contracting activity.

TFOM HHS Group JV, Austin, Texas, has been awarded a $9,843,221 modification (P00010) to contract FA8052-19-C-A002 for Healthcare Aseptic Management Services to exercise Option Year One for medical aseptic housekeeping, waste management and linen management. Work will be performed at Cannon Air Force Base (AFB), New Mexico; Holloman AFB, New Mexico; Kirtland AFB, New Mexico; Davis-Monthan AFB, Arizona; Luke AFB, Arizona; Dyess AFB, Texas; Goodfellow AFB, Texas; Lackland AFB, Texas; Laughlin AFB, Texas; Randolph AFB, Texas; Sheppard AFB, Texas; Los Angeles AFB, California; Edwards AFB, California; and Vandenberg AFB, California, and is expected to be completed by Feb. 13, 2021. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds for $9,843,221 will be obligated at time of award. The total cumulative value of this contract, including Option One is $18,784,172. The 773rd Enterprise Sourcing Squadron, Air Force Installation Contracting Center, Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, is the contracting activity.

NAVY

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Syracuse, New York, is awarded a $40,000,000 cost-plus-incentive-fee and cost-only modification to a previously-awarded delivery order N00024-19-F-6201 under an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00024-19-D-6200) for the design, prototyping and qualification testing for electronic warfare systems equipment. This effort will award the design of Navy equipment. Work will be performed in Syracuse, New York, and is expected to be completed by February 2021. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funding for $8,207,000 will be obligated at time of award and not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington Navy Yard, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Co., Missile Systems, Tucson, Arizona, is awarded a $35,874,452 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously-awarded contract (N00024-18-C-5432) for over-the-horizon weapon systems. Under this contract, Raytheon Co., Missile Systems, will manufacture and deliver over-the-horizon weapon systems that consist of encanistered missiles (EM) loaded into launching mechanisms (LM) and a single fire control suite (FCS). This contract consists of firm-fixed-price EMs (tactical, telemetered and inert operational); FCSs; LMs; mission support equipment; training equipment and courses; cost-plus-fixed-fee engineering services; and cost-only travel and other direct costs. Work will be performed in Kongsberg, Norway (75%); Tucson, Arizona (15%); Schrobenhausen, Germany (4%); Raufoss, Norway (3%); McKinney, Texas (2%); and Louisville, Kentucky (1%), and is expected to be completed by February 2022. Fiscal 2020 weapon procurement (Navy) for $34,369,290 (95.8%); and other procurement (Navy) for $1,505,162 (4.2%), will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington Navy Yard, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

Childs Engineering Corp.,* Bellingham, Massachusetts, is awarded a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity architect-engineering contract with a maximum amount of $15,000,000 for underwater and above-water inspection, material condition assessment, engineering and design services in support of sustainment, restoration and modernization and military construction projects at Department of Defense waterfront and ocean facilities at various locations. The work to be performed provides for architect-engineer services to include, but not limited to: field investigations; underwater inspections; engineering analysis of waterfront and ocean facility structural, mechanical and electrical systems and component conditions in comparison to design requirements, previous inspection reports and/or existing drawings of the facilities; review of construction plans and specifications of engineering features and related work associated with waterfront and ocean facility construction and repair; engineering calculations for structural analysis with or without previous design calculations; failure analysis and forensic engineering; waterfront and ocean facility engineering feasibility studies; design of facility repairs; preparation of design/build requests for proposals and invitation for bid contract plans and specifications; environmental studies in support of permit applications to federal, state, and local regulatory agencies; preparation of required permit documentation; design of underwater instrument and cable arrays, associated power and data cable installation and termination, including fiber optic elements; design of underwater instrument support structures and assemblies; design of termination junction boxes and support structures; design of underwater cable installation using horizontal direction drilling technology, including the establishment of directional drilling monitoring and response criteria to minimize environmental effects of directional drilling; documentation of findings and report preparation; cost estimation for waterfront and ocean facility rehabilitation; construction and installation schedules, development of maintenance action plans, underwater geotechnical and above water surveying. All work on this contract will be performed at various Navy and Marine Corps facilities and other government facilities predominantly in the U.S. but also worldwide to include Florida (15%); Connecticut (10%); Georgia (10%); Massachusetts (10%); Maine (10%); New Hampshire (10%); New Jersey (10%); Pennsylvania (10%); Rhode Island (10%); Illinois (2%); Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands (1%); South Carolina (1%); and Tennessee (1%). The term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months with an expected completion date of February 2025. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance, Navy (O&M, N) contract funds in the amount of $10,000 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Future task orders will be primarily funded by O&M, N funds. This contract was competitively procured via the Navy Electronic Commerce Online website and Federal Business Opportunities website with five proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center, Port Hueneme, California, is the contracting activity (N39430-20-D-2207).

Marine Solutions Inc.,* Nicholasville, Kentucky, is awarded as a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, architect-engineering contract with a maximum amount of $15,000,000 for underwater and above water inspection, material condition assessment, engineering and design services in support of sustainment, restoration and modernization and military construction projects at Department of Defense waterfront and ocean facilities at various locations. The work to be performed provides for architect-engineer services to include, but not limited to: field investigations, underwater inspections; engineering analysis of waterfront and ocean facility structural, mechanical and electrical systems and component conditions in comparison to design requirements, previous inspection reports and/or existing drawings of the facilities; review of construction plans and specifications of engineering features and related work associated with waterfront and ocean facility construction and repair; engineering calculations for structural analysis with or without previous design calculations; failure analysis and forensic engineering; waterfront and ocean facility engineering feasibility studies; design of facility repairs; preparation of design/build requests for proposals and invitation for bid contract plans and specifications; environmental studies in support of permit applications to federal, state, and local regulatory agencies; preparation of required permit documentation; design of underwater instrument and cable arrays, associated power and data cable installation and termination, including fiber optic elements; design of underwater instrument support structures and assemblies; design of termination junction boxes and support structures; design of underwater cable installation using horizontal direction drilling technology, including the establishment of directional drilling monitoring and response criteria to minimize environmental effects of directional drilling; documentation of findings and report preparation; cost estimation for waterfront and ocean facility rehabilitation; construction and installation schedules, development of maintenance action plans, underwater geotechnical and above water surveying. All work on this contract will be performed at various Navy and Marine Corps facilities and other government facilities in Mid-Atlantic region including Maryland (40%); Virginia (40%); and Washington, District of Columbia (20%). The term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months with an expected completion date of February 2025. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance, Navy (O&M, N) contract funds in the amount of $10,000 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Future task orders will be primarily funded by O&M, N funds. This contract was competitively procured via the Navy Electronic Commerce Online website and Federal Business Opportunities website with five proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center, Port Hueneme, California, is the contracting activity (N39430-20-D-2208).

Lloyd Collins JV, Houston, Texas, is awarded a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, architect-engineering contract with a maximum amount of $15,000,000 for underwater and above water inspection, material condition assessment, engineering and design services in support of sustainment, restoration and modernization and military construction projects at Department of Defense waterfront and ocean facilities at various locations. The work to be performed provides for architect-engineer services to include, but not limited to: field investigations, underwater inspections; engineering analysis of waterfront and ocean facility structural, mechanical and electrical systems and component conditions in comparison to design requirements, previous inspection reports and/or existing drawings of the facilities; review of construction plans and specifications of engineering features and related work associated with waterfront and ocean facility construction and repair; engineering calculations for structural analysis with or without previous design calculations; failure analysis and forensic engineering; waterfront and ocean facility engineering feasibility studies; design of facility repairs; preparation of design/build requests for proposals and invitation for bid contract plans and specifications; environmental studies in support of permit applications to federal, state, and local regulatory agencies; preparation of required permit documentation; design of underwater instrument and cable arrays, associated power and data cable installation and termination, including fiber optic elements; design of underwater instrument support structures and assemblies; design of termination junction boxes and support structures; design of underwater cable installation using horizontal direction drilling technology, including the establishment of directional drilling monitoring and response criteria to minimize environmental effects of directional drilling; documentation of findings and report preparation; cost estimation for waterfront and ocean facility rehabilitation; construction and installation schedules, development of maintenance action plans, underwater geotechnical and above water surveying. All work on this contract will be performed at various Navy and Marine Corps facilities and other government facilities in various states to include Florida (28%); California (25%); Hawaii (25%); Texas (15%); Louisiana (5%); and Mississippi (2%). The term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months with an expected completion date of February 2025. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance, Navy (O&M, N) contract funds in the amount of $10,000 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Future task orders will be primarily funded by O&M, N funds. This contract was competitively procured via the Navy Electronic Commerce Online website and Federal Business Opportunities website with six proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center, Port Hueneme, California, is the contracting activity (N39430-20-D-2209).

Appledore Marine Engineering LLC,* Portsmouth, New Hampshire, is awarded a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, architect-engineering contract with a maximum amount of $15,000,000 for underwater and above water inspection, material condition assessment, engineering and design services in support of sustainment, restoration and modernization and military construction projects at Department of Defense waterfront and ocean facilities at various locations. The work to be performed provides for architect-engineer services to include, but not limited to: field investigations, underwater inspections; engineering analysis of waterfront and ocean facility structural, mechanical and electrical systems and component conditions in comparison to design requirements, previous inspection reports and/or existing drawings of the facilities; review of construction plans and specifications of engineering features and related work associated with waterfront and ocean facility construction and repair; engineering calculations for structural analysis with or without previous design calculations; failure analysis and forensic engineering; waterfront and ocean facility engineering feasibility studies; design of facility repairs; preparation of design/build request for proposals and invitation for bid contract plans and specifications; environmental studies in support of permit applications to federal, state, and local regulatory agencies; preparation of required permit documentation; design of underwater instrument and cable arrays, associated power and data cable installation and termination, including fiber optic elements; design of underwater instrument support structures and assemblies; design of termination junction boxes and support structures; design of underwater cable installation using horizontal direction drilling technology, including the establishment of directional drilling monitoring and response criteria to minimize environmental effects of directional drilling; documentation of findings and report preparation; cost estimation for waterfront and ocean facility rehabilitation; and construction and installation schedules, development of maintenance action plans, underwater geotechnical and above water surveying. All work on this contract will be performed at various Navy and Marine Corps facilities and other government facilities within the Northwest states and all Pacific U.S. territories including Washington state (80%); Alaska and American Pacific territories (18%); and Oregon (2%). The term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months with an expected completion date of February 2025. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance, Navy (O&M, N) contract funds in the amount of $10,000 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Future task orders will be primarily funded by O&M, N funds. This contract was competitively procured via the Navy Electronic Commerce Online website and Federal Business Opportunities website with seven proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center, Port Hueneme, California, is the contracting activity (N39430-20-D-2210).

Jacobs Government Services Co., Irvine, California, is awarded a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, architect-engineering contract with a maximum amount of $15,000,000 for underwater and above water inspection, material condition assessment, engineering and design services in support of sustainment, restoration and modernization and military construction projects at Department of Defense waterfront and ocean facilities at various locations outside of the continental U.S. The work to be performed provides for architect-engineer services to include, but not limited to: field investigations, underwater inspections; engineering analysis of waterfront and ocean facility structural, mechanical and electrical systems and component conditions in comparison to design requirements, previous inspection reports and/or existing drawings of the facilities; review of construction plans and specifications of engineering features and related work associated with waterfront and ocean facility construction and repair; engineering calculations for structural analysis with or without previous design calculations; failure analysis and forensic engineering; waterfront and ocean facility engineering feasibility studies; design of facility repairs; preparation of design/build requests for proposals and invitation for bid contract plans and specifications; environmental studies in support of permit applications to federal, state, and local regulatory agencies; preparation of required permit documentation; design of underwater instrument and cable arrays, associated power and data cable installation and termination, including fiber optic elements; design of underwater instrument support structures and assemblies; design of termination junction boxes and support structures; design of underwater cable installation using horizontal direction drilling technology, including the establishment of directional drilling monitoring and response criteria to minimize environmental effects of directional drilling; documentation of findings and report preparation; cost estimation for waterfront and ocean facility rehabilitation; construction and installation schedules, development of maintenance action plans, underwater geotechnical and above water surveying. All work on this contract will be performed at various Navy and Marine Corps facilities and other government facilities worldwide. The term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months with an expected completion date of February 2025. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance, Navy (O&M, N) contract funds in the amount of $10,000 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Future task orders will be primarily funded by O&M, N funds. This contract was competitively procured via the Navy Electronic Commerce Online website and Federal Business Opportunities website with five proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center, Port Hueneme, California, is the contracting activity (N39430-20-D-2211).

Client Solution Architects LLC, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, is awarded a $7,560,402 modification to a previously-awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee task order issued by the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command. This modification increases the value of the basic contract by $7,560,402; the contract’s new total value is $26,964,672. This modification provides for the exercise of a cost-plus-fixed-fee option for an additional year of acquisition management, program management and integrated logistics support services for the Undersea Communications and Integration Program Office. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance, Navy (O&M, N); research, development, test and evaluation (Navy); and other procurement (Navy) funds for $1,530,328 will be obligated at the time of award. O&M, N funds for $374,000 will expire at the end of the fiscal year. Work will be performed in San Diego, California, and is expected to be completed by February 2021. The Naval Information Warfare Systems Command, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity (N00039-17-F-3001).

DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY

Carter Industries,* Olive Hill, Kentucky, has been awarded a maximum $30,294,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for men’s and women’s sage-green flyer coveralls. This was a competitive acquisition with one response received. This is an 18-month base contract with two one-year option periods. Location of performance is Kentucky, with an Aug. 11, 2021, performance completion date. Using customer is Air Force and Navy. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2021 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE1C1-20-D-1238).

ARMY

Bencor Global Inc., Frisco, Texas, was awarded a $24,500,000 modification (P00031) to contract W911WN-14-C-0002 for work related to East Branch Dam Cutoff Wall. Work will be performed in Wilcox, Pennsylvania, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 7, 2020. Fiscal 2020 funds in the amount of $24,500,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity.

Crosby Dredging LLC, Galliano, Louisiana, was awarded a $12,492,900 firm-fixed-price contract to dredge and remove approximately 1.3 million cubic yards of shoal material from the Turning and Anchorage Basin in the Sabine Neches Waterway. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work will be performed in Port Arthur, Texas, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 11, 2020. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston, Texas, is the contracting activity (W912HY-20-C-0004).

*Small business

