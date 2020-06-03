Department of Defense Contracts for June 3, 2020

ARMY

Skanska Koch Inc., Carteret, New Jersey, was awarded a $43,865,000 firm-fixed-price contract for construction of physical security/safety improvements in the New York City area. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in New York, New York, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 3, 2022. Fiscal 2018 civil construction funds in the amount of $43,865,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New York, New York, is the contracting activity (W912DS-20-C-0013).

National Security Innovations Inc.,* Boston, Massachusetts, was awarded a $7,815,789 firm-fixed-price contract to conduct research using eight gray zone research topic areas. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Boston, Massachusetts, with an estimated completion date of June 2, 2025. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation, defense-wide funds in the amount of $7,815,789 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Alexandria, Virginia, is the contracting activity (W5J9CQ-20-C-0004).

Weeks Marine Inc., Covington, Louisiana, was awarded a $7,130,000 firm-fixed-price contract to furnish a fully crewed and equipped hydraulic pipeline cutterhead dredge on a rental basis. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Plaquemines, Louisiana, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 27, 2020. Fiscal 2020 civil operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $7,130,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans, Louisiana, is the contracting activity (W912P8-20-C-0027).

Raytheon Lockheed Martin Javelin JV, Tucson, Arizona, was awarded a $7,060,279 modification (P00048) to contract W31P4Q-19-C-0038 for engineering services for Lightweight Command Launch Unit system qualification build initiation. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2021. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Army) funds in the amount of $7,060,279 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

AIR FORCE

Honeywell Aerospace, Phoenix, Arizona, has been awarded a $41,632,751 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the compact strategic grade gyroscope. Work will be performed in Phoenix, Arizona, and is expected to be completed by Aug. 28, 2025. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $5,103,247 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Research Laboratory, Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, is the contracting activity (FA9453-20-C-0013).

NAVY

Lockheed Martin Corp., a Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded an $18,670,070 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00019-20-C-0052) for the procurement of maintenance and sustainment operations support for the Norway Italy Reprogramming Laboratory systems and consumables in support of the Joint Strike Fighter aircraft for the governments of Norway and Italy. Work will be performed at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, and is expected to be complete by December 2022. Non-Department of Defense participant funds in the amount of $13,648,950 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 41 U.S. Code 253(c)(4). The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Branscome Inc., Williamsburg, Virginia, is awarded a $16,920,452 firm-fixed-price contract (N40085-20-C-0031) for a design-bid-build, repair LP area runway and instrument landing system (ILS) installation located at Naval Station, Norfolk, Virginia. Work will be performed at Norfolk, Virginia. The work to be performed includes, but is not limited to: repair of LP Area Runway 10-28, which includes asphalt and concrete pavement maintenance and repairs, runway markings, runway rubber removal, partial reconstruction of runway pavement, demolition of paved no-taxi islands and incidental related work. For the ILS installation support, work includes the demolition of existing ILS equipment and their supporting concrete foundations, installation of antenna foundations and equipment pads including micro piling, grading and drainage improvements, access road construction and reinstallation of existing generators and transformers. This project will also include additional utility work consisting of underground electrical and communication systems and incidental related work. Work is expected to be complete by March 2021. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $16,920,452 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Beta.SAM.gov website, and four proposals were received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

DRS Laurel Technologies, Johnstown, Pennsylvania, is awarded an $8,830,253 firm-fixed-price modification to previously-awarded contract N00024-20-C-5605 to exercise an option and purchase additional consoles, displays, and peripherals (CDP) technical insertion (TI) 16, modification (MOD) 1 production equipment and spares to support the Navy’s future surface ship combat systems. Work will be performed in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. The CDP program consists of a suite of TI 16 MOD 1 common display system (CDS) consoles, thin client displays, multi-mission displays and peripheral equipment. The CDS consoles are a set of open-architecture watch station three-eyed horizontal display consoles comprised of three different console variants: water cooled CDS (14-35 Hz), air cooled CDS (14-35 Hz), and air cooled CDS (8Hz). The CDP hardware provides the human machine interface between the sailor and the ships combat systems. Work is expected to be complete by December 2021. This contract combines purchases for the Navy (99.96%) and the government of Spain (0.04%) under the Foreign Military Sales program. Fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds; 2018 other procurement (Navy) funds; 2014 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds; 2019 other procurement (Navy) funds; 2015 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds; 2019 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds; 2020 other procurement (Navy) funds; and government of Spain and 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $8,830,253 will be obligated at time of award; funds in the amount of $152,639 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., a Lockheed Martin Co., Stratford, Connecticut, is awarded a $7,681,241 cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N00019-20-F-0692) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement N00019-19-G-0029. This order procures support to update existing CH-53K system/subsystem specifications produced by the original equipment manufacturer. Work will be performed in Stratford, Connecticut, and is expected to be complete by October 2022. Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds for $7,681,241 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

*Small business

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)