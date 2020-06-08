Department of Defense Contracts for June 8, 2020

ARMY

CORRECTION: The contract W56KGY-20-D-0008, originally announced on May 29, 2020, has been changed as follows: Canadian Commercial Corp., Ottawa, Canada, was awarded a $380,117,626 hybrid (firm-fixed-price, fixed-price-level-of-effort) contract for MX sensor systems product and system support. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of May 28, 2028. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W56KGY-20-D-0008). (Awarded June 5, 2020)

AIR FORCE

L3Harris Technologies Inc., Clifton, New Jersey, has been awarded an estimated $70,000,746 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery requirements contract for AN/ALQ-161A radio frequency surveillance/electronic countermeasures system line replaceable units and shop replaceable units. This contract provides for the repair of 154 national stock numbers applicable to the B1-B aircraft/electronic countermeasures. Work will be performed in Amityville, New York, and is expected to be completed June 5, 2025. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2020 consolidated sustainment activity group-engineering funds will be used to fund individual orders issued against the basic contract. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Air Force Sustainment Center, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, is the contracting activity (FA8522-20-D-0002).

NAVY

Nova Group Inc., Napa, California, is awarded a $43,771,888 firm-fixed-price contract (N44255-20-C-1002) for Pier 3 and Dry Dock 4 modernization at the Naval Base Kitsap, Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and the intermediate maintenance facility. All work will be performed in Bremerton, Washington. The work to be performed is to construct seven new electrical substations, demolish four substations, alter Dry Dock 4 and Pier 3 electrical distribution systems, enclose service utility galleries to prevent flooding during docking operations and Pier 3 piles modifications. Work is expected to be complete by August 2023. Fiscal 2020 military construction contract funds in the amount of $43,771,888 are obligated on this award and do not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Five proposals were received for this contract. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Northwest, Bremerton, Washington, is the contracting activity.

Bath Iron Works, Bath, Maine, is awarded a $42,772,449 cost-plus-award-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-18-C-2313 to exercise options for the accomplishment of lead yard class services for the DDG 51-class destroyer program. Work will be performed in Bath, Maine (95%); Brunswick, Maine (4%); and other locations collectively totaling less than 1%. This option exercise is for lead yard services (LYS) for the DDG 51-class destroyer program. LYS provides necessary engineering, technical, material procurement and production support; configuration; class flight and baseline upgrades and new technology support; data and logistics management; lessons learned analysis; acceptance trials; post-delivery test and trials; post shakedown availability support; reliability and maintainability; system safety program support; material and fleet turnover support; shipyard engineering team; turnkey; crew indoctrination, design tool/design standardization, detail design development, and other technical and engineering analyses for the purpose of supporting DDG 51-class ship construction and test and trials. In addition, DDG 51-class LYS may provide design, engineering, procurement and manufacturing/production services to support design feasibility studies and analyses that modify DDG 51-class destroyers for Foreign Military Sales (FMS) programs sponsored by the Department of the Navy and the Department of Defense. Work is expected to be complete by June 2021. Fiscal 2015, 2016 and 2017 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $40,438,200 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Moorestown, New Jersey, is awarded a $37,510,677 cost-plus-fixed fee contract modification to previously awarded contract N00024-16-C-5103 for additional Aegis combat system engineering, computer program maintenance, in-country support, staging support and implementation studies in support of current and future Foreign Military Sales (FMS) Aegis shipbuilding programs in support of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, Republic of Korea Navy, Spanish Armada, Royal Australian Navy and Royal Norwegian Navy, with scope available to support other potential FMS customers. Work will be performed in Moorestown, New Jersey (96%); Tokyo, Japan (1%); Seoul, South Korea (1%); Bergen, Norway (1%); and Adelaide, Australia (1%), and is expected to be complete by September 2020. This modification will provide for additional Aegis combat system engineering, computer program maintenance, in-country support, staging support and implementation studies in support of current and future shipbuilding programs for Japan, Korea, Spain, Australia, Norway and other potential FMS customers. The Aegis FMS programs that will be supported include the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Kongo and Atago class ships, Republic of Korea Navy KDX III class ships, Spanish Armada F-100 and F-110 program, Royal Norwegian Navy F310 class ships and Royal Australian Navy Hunter and Hobart class ships. FMS funding in the amount of $27,957,817 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. In accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) and 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(4), this contract was not competitively procured; only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements and International Agreement, respectively. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Space Ground System Solutions LLC,* Melbourne, Florida, is awarded a $29,596,469 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for research and prototype development of spacecraft electronics and space/airborne electronic systems and maintenance, development, enhancement and testing supporting mission operations of Department of Defense space assets. Work will be performed in Washington, D.C. The Naval Center for Space Technology (NCST), located at the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) in Washington, D.C., is the designated lead laboratory for Navy space programs. NCST has the primary responsibility to develop space systems, spacecraft payloads, tactical communications and aerospace systems to actively pursue emerging technologies in an effort to advance space, tactical and aerospace system development. This contract will support the continual development and advancement of the software and hardware that provides state of the art solutions to space applications. Work is expected to be complete by June 2024. This contract includes options which will bring the cumulative value of this contract to $155,950,111, if exercised. Working capital funds in the amount of $2,060,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was a negotiated acquisition under the authority of Title 10 U.S. Code 2304(b)(2), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.203. This contract was competitively procured with one offer received via FedBizOpps. The U.S. Naval Research Laboratory, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Rolls-Royce Marine North America Inc., Walpole, Massachusetts, is awarded a $10,980,114 firm-fixed-price, basic ordering agreement order (N64498-20-F-4221) for main propulsion monobloc propellers, propeller hubs, oil distribution boxes, blades and propeller blades for various Navy Ship Classes. Work will be performed in Walpole, Massachusetts, and is expected to be complete by September 2021. The supplies under this order: monobloc propellers, propeller hubs, oil distribution boxes, blades and propeller blades, will be manufactured, machined and fabricated by Rolls-Royce Marine North America (RRMNA) in order to provide this equipment to the Navy. RRMNA is the original designer, developer and sole manufacturer of the items covered in this requirement. Fiscal 2020 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $10,980,114 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This order was not competitively procured, in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1), with only one responsible source. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania is the contracting activity.

DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY

Oshkosh Defense LLC, Oshkosh, Wisconsin, has been awarded a maximum $12,994,546 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for transfer cases with containers. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a three-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Wisconsin, with a June 8, 2023, ordering period end date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal year 2020 through 2023 (Army) working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Warren, Michigan (SPRDL1-20-D-0107).

CORRECTION: The modification (P00005) announced May 7, 2020, for Extra Packaging LLC,* Boca Raton, Florida (SPE2DS-19-D-0082), for $7,562,500 was announced with an incorrect award and performance completion date. The correct award date is June 8, 2020, and correct performance completion date is Feb. 8, 2022.

DEFENSE HEALTH AGENCY

NetImpact Strategies, Chantilly, Virginia, was awarded an $11,766,010 modification under previously awarded firm fixed-price contract HT00-19-F-0017 to fund the first year option period for a Medical Community of Interest with fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds. The congressional notification for the award was issued May 31, 2019. This task provides program and project management – program communication and coordination, coordinate security architecture installation, circuit coordination, internet protocol data collection analysis, processing and validation. Optional tasks include operations cell management, business-to-business Virtual Private Network coordination and data collection effort. This contract was awarded through the Small Business Administration (SBA) program with woman-owned business participating in the U.S. SBA 8(a) Business Development Program using the General Services Administration Streamlined Technology Application Resource for Services II contract. The place of performance is Falls Church, Virginia. The Defense Health Agency, Falls Church, Virginia, is the contracting activity. (Awarded June 3, 2020)

