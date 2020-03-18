Department of Defense Contracts for March 18, 2020

NAVY

Barber-Nichols Inc., Arvada, Colorado (N66604-20-D-E001); Booz Allen Hamilton, McLean, Virginia (N66604-20-D-E002); L3 Technologies Inc., Northampton, Massachusetts (N66604-20-D-E003); Leidos Inc., Reston, Virginia (N66604-20-D-E004); Leonardo DRS Inc., Melbourne, Florida (N66604-20-D-E005); Lockheed Martin Sippican Inc., Marion, Massachusetts (N66604-20-D-E006); MIKEL Inc., Middletown, Rhode Island (N66604-20-D-E007); Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Annapolis, Maryland (N66604-20-D-E008); Progeny Systems Corp., Manassas, Virginia (N66604-20-D-E009); Foster-Miller Inc., doing business as QinetiQ-NA, Waltham, Massachusetts (N66604-20-D-E010); Raytheon Co., Keyport, Washington (N66604-20-D-E011); Rite-Solutions Inc., Pawcatuck, Connecticut (N66604-20-D-E012); Science Applications International Corp., Reston, Virginia (N66604-20-D-E013); Systems Engineering Associates Corp., Middletown, Rhode Island (N66604-20-D-E014); Sechan Electronics Inc., Lititz, Pennsylvania (N66604-20-D-E015); Sonalysts Inc., Waterford, Connecticut (N66604-20-D-E016); and Systems Planning and Analysis Inc., Alexandria, Virginia (N66604-20-D-E017), are being awarded a $73,730,343 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple-award contract for the procurement of materials and services to design, develop, fabricate, test, install, document and deliver rapid prototype solutions in support of the Undersea Warfare/Undersea Defensive Family of Systems. Work will be performed at the contractors’ sites, minimally at government locations and is expected to be completed by March 2023. For these base indefinite-quality/indefinite-delivery, three-year contracts, funding will not be obligated at time of award. A $2,500 minimum guarantee will be executed on each awardee’s initial task order. This multiple-award contract was competitively procured with 17 acceptable offers received via the Federal Business Opportunities website. The Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport, Newport, Rhode Island, is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Orlando, Florida, is awarded a $48,235,113 single award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N65236-20-D-8012) with provisions for cost-plus, fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price task/delivery orders. This contract is for the procurement of Mobile User Objective System (MUOS) to legacy Ultra High Frequency (UHF) Satellite Communications Gateway Component systems and services. Work will be performed in Orlando, Florida, and is expected to be complete by March 2029. These systems support interoperability from tactical-to-tactical (point-to-point, point-to-group/net, group-to-net) satellite communications between MUOS and legacy UHF satellite communication users. In addition, the required services include Satellite Communication Gateway Component Suite B interface development, technical refresh enhancements, training, documentation updates, cybersecurity services, pre-installation test and checkout, implementation/installation and sustainment. Contract funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The contract includes a five-year ordering period, a two-year option period and one six-month option to extend services in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.217-8. The option periods, if exercised, will bring the cumulative value of this contract to an estimated $65,214,634. Contract funds in the amount of $25,000 will be obligated at the time of award. This requirement was not competitively procured because it is a sole-source acquisition pursuant to the authority of 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) with only one responsible source. Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic, Charleston, South Carolina, is the contracting activity.

Teledyne Defense Electronics LLC, doing business as Teledyne Microwave Solutions, Rancho Cordova, California, is awarded a $34,963,200 firm-fixed-price requirements contract for the repair of traveling wave tubes (model 10 kW) in support of the Advanced Electronic Guidance and Instrumentation System/Combat System. Work will be performed in Rancho Cordova, California, and is expected to be complete by March 2025. This contract includes a five-year base period with no options. Annual working capital funds (Navy) will be obligated as individual task orders as issued, and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One company was solicited for this sole-source requirement pursuant to the authority set forth in 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (N00104-20-D-V001).

Lockheed Martin Corp. Rotary and Mission Systems, Liverpool, New York, is awarded a $19,413,337 modification to previously awarded contract N00024-13-C-6292 to exercise and fund options for the production of Navy equipment. Work will be performed in Liverpool, New York (66%); Millersville, Maryland (33%); and Marion, Massachusetts (1%), and is expected to be complete by November 2021. Fiscal 2020 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $19,413,337 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

CB Tech Services Inc.,* Honolulu, Hawaii (N32253-20-D-0006); Coastal Marine Services Inc.,* San Diego, California (N32253-20-D-0007); Sitta, Paige and Associates Inc.,* National City, California (N32253-20-D-0005); and Pacific Shipyards International,* Honolulu, Hawaii (N32253-20-D-0008), are awarded $13,000,000 for a multiple award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with firm-fixed-price pricing for the procurement of interior decking commercial industrial services at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility, Hawaii. Work will be performed in the state of Hawai’i and is expected to be completed by February 2025. The four contractors may compete for task orders under the terms and conditions of the awarded contracts. The maximum ceiling value for all four contracts is $13,000,000. No funding will be obligated at time of award. This contract was competitively procured with five offers received via the Federal Business Opportunities website. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, is the contracting activity.

FLIR Systems Inc., North Billerica, Massachusetts, is awarded a $12,133,461 ceiling increase modification to previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N00164-18-D-JQ99) for non-warranty repairs, provision item ordering spares, product revisions, upgrades and production systems of the maritime mounted sensor. Work will be performed in North Billerica, Massachusetts, and is expected to be complete by February 2023. The contract will support multiple electro-optic sensor systems to include the following maritime forward-looking infrared, combatant craft forward looking infrared, shipboard infrared sensor systems, sea forward looking infrared. The electro-optic systems are utilized by the Navy, Coast Guard, Marine Corps and U.S. Special Operations Command to carry out assigned missions. These systems provide electro-optical surveillance capability allowing the user to operate in low-light conditions. This contract was awarded on a sole-source basis in accordance with the statutory authority of 10 U.S. Code 2304(c) (1) as implemented by Federal Acquisition Regulations 6.302-1, only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $650,000 will be obligated at the time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division, Crane, Indiana, is the contracting activity.

Colonna Shipyards Inc., Norfolk, Virginia, is awarded an $8,903,875 firm-fixed-price contract for an 80-day shipyard availability for the emergency dry-docking of Navy Ship Spearhead (T-EPF 1). Work will be performed in Norfolk, Virginia, and is expected to be complete by June 2020. This contract includes an 80-day base period and three options, which if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $9,241,725. Working capital contract funds (Navy) in the amount of $8,903,875 are obligated for fiscal 2020 and will not expire at the end of the fiscal year. The Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Manassas, Virginia; and Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Syracuse, New York, is awarded an $8,759,811 cost-plus-incentive-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-09-C-6247 to exercise options for Integrated Submarine Imaging System (for submarine electronic warfare models AN/BLQ-10 and TI-18) kits and spares. Work will be performed in Manassas, Virginia (47%); Syracuse, New York (29%); Chantilly, Virginia (13%); Marion, Massachusetts (7%); and Newport, Rhode Island (4 %), and is expected to be completed by March 2023. Fiscal 2020 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $8,759,811 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington Navy Yard, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity. (Awarded March 12, 2020)

U.S. TRANSPORTATION COMMAND

Construction Helicopters Inc., Howell, Michigan, has been awarded a task order modification, HTC711-18-F-R029/P00008, on contract HTC711-17-D-R016 in the amount of $33,995,543. This modification provides continued support of North Atlantic Treaty Organization Air Command-Afghanistan/Combined Security Transition Command. The services provide dedicated rotary wing air transportation to move passengers, cargo and human remains as well as perform casualty evacuation in support of the Afghan Air Force. Work will be performed in the government of Afghanistan. The option period of performance is from March 19, 2020, to March 18, 2021. Fiscal 2020 Afghanistan Security Force funds (Army) were obligated at award of the modification. This modification brings the total cumulative face value of the task order to $101,571,160, from $67,575,617. U.S. Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

ARMY

R&D Maintenance Services Inc.,* Tulsa, Oklahoma, was awarded a $15,989,749 cost-plus, firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance, repair, minor construction and operations of the Hartwell Lake and Dam project. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed in Hartwell, Georgia, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 31, 2025. Fiscal 2020 civil investigation funds in the amount of $15,989,749 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah, Georgia, is the contracting activity (W912HN-20-C-5000).

Navistar Defense, Melrose Park, Illinois, was awarded an $11,442,992 firm-fixed-price Foreign Military Sales (Iraq) contract for 6×6 and 4×4 general transport trucks, recovery vehicles, and spare parts. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work will be performed in Springfield, Ohio; and Ooltewah, Tennessee, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 28, 2021. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity (W56HZV-20-F-0206).

*Small Business

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)