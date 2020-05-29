Department of Defense Contracts for May 29, 2020

ARMY

General Dynamics-OTS, Williston, Vermont, was awarded a $3,420,531,156 hybrid (cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price) contract for production and engineering services for Hydra-70 rocket systems. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2026. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W31P4Q20F0282).

Canadian Commercial Corp., Ottawa, Canada, was awarded a $380,117,626 hybrid (firm-fixed-price, fixed-price-level-of-effort) contract for MX sensor systems product and system support. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of May 28, 2028. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W56KGY-20-D-0008).

CR Nationwide LLC-Trumble Construction Inc. JV1,* Texarkana, Texas, was awarded a $49,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for general roof construction. Bids were solicited via the internet with nine received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of May 26, 2025. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah, Georgia, is the contracting activity (W912HN-20-D-4005).

General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc., Taunton, Massachusetts, was awarded a $37,012,955 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for post-deployment software support services for Product Manager Tactical Network-Mission Network, Tactical Network-Transport On-The-Move systems and equipment. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Taunton, Massachusetts, with an estimated completion date of June 1, 2021. Fiscal 2020 other procurement (Army) funds in the amount of $23,000,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland is the contracting activity (W15P7T-20-F-0114).

Leidos Inc., Gaithersburg, Maryland, was awarded a $33,302,166 modification (P00032) to contract W58RGZ-17-C-0058 for continued contactor logistics support services in Afghanistan. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Gaithersburg, Maryland, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 31, 2020. Fiscal 2020 Afghanistan Security Forces (Army) funds in the amount of $33,302,166 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

GFP Group LLC,* Corpus Christi, Texas (W911SA-20-D-2014); MDJ Contracting Inc.,* Dallas, Texas (W911SA-20-D-2015); Sames Inc.,* McAllen, Texas (W911SA-20-D-2016); Arevalos Trade Co. LLC,* San Antonio, Texas (W911SA-20-D-2017); and Miami Technology Solutions LLC,* Reston, Virginia (W911SA-20-D-2018), will compete for each order of the $25,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract to provide construction services for a broad range of renovation and construction projects. Bids were solicited via the internet with 14 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of May 31, 2025. The 419th Contracting Support Brigade, Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, is the contracting activity.

AECOM Technical Services, Los Angeles, California, was awarded a $24,335,524 firm-fixed-price contract to design the renovation of Sijan Hall, U.S. Air Force Academy, Colorado. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work will be performed in Colorado Springs, Colorado, with an estimated completion date of April 20, 2024. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Air Force) funds in the amount of $24,335,524 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha, Nebraska, is the contracting activity (W9128F-20-C-0005).

Alliant Techsystems Operations LLC, Plymouth, Minnesota, was awarded a $22,158,960 modification (P00026) to contract W52P1J-17-C-0025 to procure 120mm M1002 new production cartridges for 120mm tank training ammunition. Work will be performed in Plymouth, Minnesota, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 28, 2021. Fiscal 2020 procurement of ammunition (Army) funds in the amount of $22,158,960 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

Digiflight, Columbia, Maryland, was awarded an $18,193,257 modification (000456) to contract W31P4Q-09-A-0012 for programmatic support services for the Apache attack helicopter project office. Work will be performed in Columbia, Maryland, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 30, 2021. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Army) funds and 2020 Foreign Military Sales (Egypt, India, Indonesia, Israel, Republic of Korea, Kuwait, Netherlands, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Taiwan, Morocco, UAE and UK) funds in the amount of $18,193,257 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Carahsoft Technology Corp., Reston, Virginia, was awarded a $16,056,758 modification (BA0137) to contract N00104-08-AZF43 to provide SAP software licenses, third-party software licenses co-developed with SAP, and associated maintenance in support of the Army’s financial and logistics enterprise resource planning programs. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Reston, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 30, 2020. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Army) funds; and Army working capital and research, development, test and evaluation (Army) funds in the amount of $16,056,757 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Lockheed Martin Javelin JV, Tucson, Arizona, was awarded a $13,842,939 modification (P00047) to contract W31P4Q-19-C-0038 for engineering services for Spiral 3 system qualification of the Javelin missile. Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2021. Fiscal 2020 missile procurement (Army) funds in the amount of $13,842,939 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Sauer Inc., Jacksonville, Florida, was awarded a $10,480,000 firm-fixed-price contract for renovation of existing food preparation areas, serving areas and administrative areas. Bids were solicited via the internet with eight received. Work will be performed on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 4, 2021. Fiscal 2020 military construction (Army) funds in the amount of $10,480,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington, Delaware, is the contracting activity (W912PM-20-C-0014).

Security Signals Inc.,* Cordova, Tennessee, was awarded a $10,201,843 firm-fixed-price contract for soldier hand-held signal devices. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of May 31, 2024. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity (W52P1J-20-F-0328).

Elbit Systems of America, Roanoke, Virginia, was awarded an $8,977,727 modification (P00008) to contract W56JSR-17-D-0017 to ensure continued support for the Army Communications Electronics Command Integrated Logistics Support Center. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 25, 2022. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

WFEL Ltd., Stockport, Cheshire, United Kingdom, was awarded an $8,034,740 firm-fixed-price contract for retrofit kits for the Dry Support Bridge system. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Fort Hood, Texas; and Cheshire, UK, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 31, 2022. Fiscal 2020 other procurement (Army) funds in the amount of $8,034,740 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity (W56HZV-20-F-0222).

General Dynamics Land Systems, Sterling Heights, Michigan, was awarded a $7,746,408 modification (P00018) to contract W56HZV-17-C-0026 to provide logistics support and training services to the Iraqi Army. Work will be performed in Taji, Iraq, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2020. Fiscal 2010 Iraq train and equip (Army) funds in the amount of $7,746,408 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity.

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc., Poway, California, was awarded a modification (P00016) to contract W31P4Q-15-D-0003 to increase the period of performance of contract from 61 to 66 months. No funds were obligated at the time of the award. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Poway, California, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 28, 2020. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

CORRECTION: The contract award announced on April 30, 2020, to Lockheed Martin Corp., Grand Prairie, Texas (W31P4Q-20-C-0023), for incidental services, hardware, facilities, equipment and all technical, planning, management, manufacturing and testing efforts to produce Phased Array Tracking Radar to Intercept on Target Advanced Capability-3 missiles, missile segment enhancement configuration and associated ground support equipment and spares, included the incorrect funding source and amount of obligated funds. The announcement should have said Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $3,161,854,602 were obligated at the time of the award. All other information in the original announcement is correct.

AIR FORCE

Alion Science and Technology, McLean, Virginia (FA8612-20-D-0001); Apogee Research, Arlington, Virginia (FA8612-20-D-0002); World Wide Technology, St. Louis, Missouri (FA8612-20-D-0003); BAE Systems, San Diego, California (FA8612-20-D-0004); Boeing Defense Systems, St. Louis, Missouri (FA8612-20-D-0005); Borsetta, Denver, Colorado (FA8612-20-D-0006); CACI, Chantilly, Virginia (FA8612-20-D-0007); Chooch Intelligence Technologies, San Mateo, California (FA8612-20-D-0008); Collins Aerospace Co., Cedar Rapids, Iowa (FA8612-20-D-0009); Dell Technologies, Round Rock, Texas (FA8612-20-D-0010); Fregata Systems, St Louis, Missouri (FA8612-20-D-0011); General Dynamics, Bloomington, Minnesota (FA8612-20-D-0012); Hellebore Consulting Group, Troy, Ohio (FA8612-20-D-0013); Honeywell Aerospace, Phoenix, Arizona (FA8612-20-D-0014); Immersive Wisdom, Boca Raton, Florida (FA8612-20-D-0015); L3 Harris, Greenville, Texas (FA8612-20-D-0016); Lockheed Martin, Fort Worth, Texas (FA8612-20-D-0017); Northrop Grumman, Melbourne, Florida (FA8612-20-D-0018); Palantir, Palo Alto, California (FA8612-20-D-0019); Parsons Government Services, Colorado Springs, Colorado (FA8612-20-D-0020); Persistent Systems, New York, New York (FA8612-20-D-0021); Raytheon, McKinney, Texas (FA8612-20-D-0022); Securboration, Melbourne, Florida (FA8612-20-D-0023); Silvus Technologies, Los Angeles, California (FA8612-20-D-0024); Simple Sense, Brooklyn, New York (FA8612-20-D-0025); Solid State Scientific, Hollis, New Hampshire (FA8612-20-D-0026); Viasat, Carlsbad, California (FA8612-20-D-0027); and Wind Talker Innovations, Fife, Washington (FA8612-20-D-0028), have been awarded $950,000,000 ceiling, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts for the maturation, demonstration and proliferation of capability across platforms and domains, leveraging open systems design, modern software and algorithm development in order to enable Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2). These contracts provide for the development and operation of systems as a unified force across all domains (air, land, sea, space, cyber and electromagnetic spectrum) in an open architecture family of systems that enables capabilities via multiple integrated platforms. The locations of performance are to be determined at the contract direct order level and are expected to be completed by May 28, 2025. These awards are the result of fair and open competition with 28 offers received. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds will be used on this contract but no funds will be obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management, Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.

Northrup Grumman Systems Corp., San Diego, California, has been awarded a $12,641,680 firm-fixed-price modification (P00047) to contract FA8620-15-C-3001 for initial aircraft spares to assist in sustainment purposes of the Global Hawk in the Republic of Korea. Work will be performed in San Diego, California, and is expected to be completed May 30, 2022. This contract is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Foreign Military Sales in the full amount will fund this contract. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.

ABBA Construction Inc.,* Jacksonville, Florida, has been awarded a $10,481,178 firm-fixed-price contract for the multi-phase renovation of Hangar 68 Joint-Preflight Integration of Munitions and Electronic Systems (J-PRIMES) test facility. Work will be performed on Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, and includes updated fire suppression systems, administrative and lab spaces, HVAC, furniture, vestibule, and bathrooms. These projects are estimated to be completed by May 2021. Fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the full amount will be obligated at time of award. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and four offers were received. Air Force Test Center, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity (FA2823-20-R-0001).

ACTA LLC, Torrance, California, has been awarded an $8,821,909 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the Safety Hazard Analysis and Risk Processing (SHARP) II System. This contract provides for performance-based services with a combination of severable (flight analysis) and non-severable (risk analysis) services. SHARP II is the designation for the hardware, software and procedures used to perform flight analysis and risk analysis by the 45th Space Wing Launch Safety analysts in support of space launch missions at the Eastern Range, Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida. Work will be performed in Torrance, California; and at Patrick Air Force Base, Florida, and is expected to be completed Nov. 30, 2025. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and one offer was received. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $38,188 are being obligated under the first task order. The 45th Contracting Squadron, Patrick AFB, Florida, is the contracting activity (FA2521-20-D-0002).

DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY

Penn Power Group LLC, York Haven, Pennsylvania, has been awarded a maximum $91,621,582 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-quantity contract for two-cycle diesel engine spares. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a three-year base contract with four one-year option periods. Location of performance is Pennsylvania, with a May 28, 2023, performance completion date. Using military services are Army, Navy and Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2023 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Columbus, Ohio (SPE7LX-20-D-0136).

Fxc Corp., Costa Mesa, California, has been awarded a maximum $7,472,938 firm-fixed-price, definite-quantity contract for drogue parachute assemblies. This was a competitive acquisition with one response received. This is a three-year, five-month contract with no option periods. Location of performance is California, with an Oct. 14, 2023, performance completion date. Using military services are Air Force, Army, Navy and Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Richmond, Virginia (SPE4A7-20-C-0128).

NAVY

Rolls Royce Marine North America (RRMNA), Walpole, Massachusetts (N64498-20-R-4011); and Wartsila Defense Inc. (Wartsila), Chesapeake, Virginia (N64498-20-R-4012), are awarded $67,000,000 for indefinite-delivery/indefinite quantity, firm-fixed-price contracts with firm-fixed-price task order provisions for the repair and refurbishment of controllable pitch propellers blades and fixed pitch propellers on behalf of the Naval Sea Systems Command S05Z 2SCOG Program. The contracts awarded to RRMNA and Wartsila are not to exceed a combined total of $67,000,000. Work under the RRMNA contract will be completed in Walpole, Massachusetts, and under the Wartsila contract, work will be performed in Chesapeake, Virginia. This requirement involves providing the repair of the U.S. Ship Arleigh Burke DDG 51, U.S. Ship Ticonderoga CG 47, U.S. Ship San Antonio LPD 17, U.S. Ship Widbey Island LSD 41, U.S. Ship Avenger MCM 1, U.S. Ship Peleliu LHA 6 Class Propulsion Controllable Pitch Propeller assemblies, U.S. Ship Wasp LHD 1 and U.S. Ship Zumwalt DDG 1000 Class Propulsion Monobloc Propellers. These propellers and blades will be provided to the contractors as government furnished materials. In addition, the contractors are responsible for the performance of all inspection requirements as specified in the statement of work. Work is expected to be complete by May 2026. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the total amount of $1,000 ($500 minimum guarantee per contract) will be obligated at time of award via individual task orders and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. These contracts were competitively procured using full and open competition via the Beta.SAM.gov website and three offers were received. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity.

InCadence Strategic Solutions Corp., Manassas, Virginia, is awarded a $16,048,337 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (M67854-20-D-2017) for the purchase of Identity Dominance System-Marine Corps Increment 2 (IDS-MC Inc. 2) systems and technical services. Work will be performed in Manassas, Virginia. The proposed contract will provide for procurement of full rate production (FRP) IDS-MC Inc. 2 systems and procurement of certain incidental support efforts associated with FRP and software maintenance such as ancillary software development services, basic software maintenance services and sparing to keep pace with technical advances and cybersecurity vulnerability abatement. Work is expected to be complete by May 2025. Fiscal 2019 procurement (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $410,736; fiscal 2020 procurement (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $3,426,145; and fiscal 2020 research, development, testing and evaluation (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $342,170 will be obligated on the first delivery order immediately following contract award. Funds will not expire at the end of current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured. The contract was prepared in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1 and 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Manassas, Virginia, is awarded a $15,392,275 cost-plus-incentive-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-18-C-6258 to exercise options for production and component work. Work will be performed in Manassas, Virginia (66%); Chantilly, Virginia (18%); and Marion, Massachusetts (16%), and is expected to be complete by June 2023. Fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy); and fiscal 2020 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $15,392,275 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington Navy Yard, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Alpha Marine Services LLC, Galliano, Louisiana, is awarded a $12,585,814 modification under previously awarded firm fixed-price contract N32205-18-C-3520 to fund the second one-year option period for a U.S.-flagged maritime support vessel (M/V Kellie Chouest) in support of U.S. Southern Command. Work is to be performed at sea, starting June 1, 2018, and is expected to be complete, if all options are exercised, by April 2023. This contract includes a 12-month base period, three 12-month option periods and one 11-month option period, which, if exercised, will bring the cumulative value of this contract to $57,464,816. The option will be funded by fiscal 2020 and 2021operations and maintenance (Navy) funds. This contract was competitively procured via Federal Business Opportunities and three offers were received. The Naval Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Bristol Design Build Services LLC,* Anchorage, Alaska, is being awarded a $9,011,390 firm-fixed-price task order (N62473-20-F-4683) under a multiple award construction contract for construction of Provost Marshall’s Office facility replacement at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, California. Work will be performed in San Diego, California. The work to be performed provides for construction of a replacement facility for the base Provost Marshall’s Office. This project will also provide construction of a mechanical yard and trash enclosure and resurfacing and restriping of the existing parking lot. Work is expected to be complete by February 2022. Fiscal 2020 military construction (Marine Corps) contract funds in the amount of $9,011,390 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Four proposals were received for this task order. Naval Facilities Engineering Command Southwest, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity (N62473-17-D-4627).

Rockwell Collins Inc., Cedar Rapids, Iowa, is awarded a $7,804,005 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N00019-20-F0009) against previously issued basic ordering agreement N00019-19-G-0031 that procures labor, equipment and material to produce, install, integrate and test KGR-72 very low frequency receiver A and B-kits into 14 E-6B aircraft and associated training systems. Work will be performed in Richardson, Texas, and is expected to be complete by September 2022. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,804,005 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

MISSLE DEFENSE AGENCY

Huntsville Rehabilitation Foundation,* Huntsville, Alabama, is being awarded a $20,312,262 non-competitive commercial, firm-fixed-price contract with a one-year base value of $3,907,503 for custodial services support with four one-year option periods. This contract shall provide all labor, management, supervision, equipment, tools and supplies required to operate Missile Defense Agency custodial services in multiple locations to maintain facilities which present a clean, neat and professional appearance. The work will be performed in the National Capital Region; Dahlgren, Virginia; Huntsville, Alabama; Colorado Springs, Colorado; Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico; Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska; and Vandenberg AFB, California, through May 31, 2025. This contract was procured via required source, Source America. Fiscal 2020-2021 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $112,671; and research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $1,582,371 are being obligated at time of award. The Missile Defense Agency, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity (HQ0858-20-C-0007).

*Small business