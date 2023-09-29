CBP Anticipates Releasing Enterprise Business Management Support Services RFQ in First Quarter of FY2024

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Acquisition and Office of Information and Technology (OIT) are continuing to formulate an acquisition strategy for the planned recompete of its Enterprise Business Management Support Services (EBMSS) BPA. CBP is using the request for information (RFI) feedback to shape the acquisition strategy.

CBP intends to issue a draft request for quote (RFQ) and hold an industry day in Fiscal Year (FY) 2024, Quarter 1.

CBP plans to publish the draft RFQ on the GSA eBuy platform. The draft RFQ will provide instructions and response time. It is expected that Industry will have around fifteen (15) days to respond. CBP anticipates holding the industry day shortly after releasing the draft RFQ and prior to the date for draft RFQ responses. Information about the industry day will be posted in the notice with the draft RFQ.

This notice is only to provide advance notice of the planned release of the draft RFQ and industry day. If there are changes to publishing location, this notice will be amended.

