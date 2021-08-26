79.8 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, August 26, 2021
spot_img
HomeFederal PagesDHS
Federal PagesDHSSubject Matter Areas

Coast Guard, Partner Agencies Continue to Support Haiti

By Homeland Security Today
0
0
A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk Helicopter rescue crew and partner rescue agencies crew members transfer patients following a medical evacuation in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Aug. 23, 2021. The Coast Guard conducted humanitarian efforts in impacted areas of Haiti following a magnitude 7.2 earthquake, Aug. 14, 2021. (Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Estrada)

The Coast Guard, USAID, U.S. Southern Command and Joint Task Force-Haiti continue to have unity of effort and respond to critically injured Haitian citizens, Tuesday, by transporting them to a higher level of care in Port au Prince, Haiti.

“The Coast Guard immediately responded to the government of Haiti’s request for assistance following the tragic 7.2 magnitude earthquake just over a week ago,” said Coast Guard Seventh District Commander, Rear Adm. Brendan C. McPherson. “Since then, the U.S. Coast Guard saved or assisted more than 350 lives and transported more than 350 medical personnel and first responders to the areas most damaged. As the USAID-led, DOD-supported mission transitions to an extended humanitarian assistance and disaster response operation, we will begin to transition our people and aircraft to best support Joint Task Force – Haiti while meeting our other mission demands in the region. We will continue to provide agile and versatile search and rescue capability if needed. Alongside U.S. Embassy Haiti, we remain a proud partner in our whole of government approach to help the people of Haiti.”

In the past 24 hours, Coast Guard men and women deployed to Haiti have:

  • flown 14 evolutions
  • saved 3 people
  • assisted 3 people
  • transported 4 urban disaster and relief personnel
  • transported 1,800 pounds of disaster and relief supplies

Since Aug. 15, Coast Guard men and women deployed to Haiti have:

  • flown 227 evolutions
  • saved 219 people
  • assisted 145 people
  • transported 362 urban disaster and relief personnel
  • transported 13,400 pounds of disaster and relief supplies

Read more at USCG

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)
Previous articleU.S. Department of Transportation Announces a New Marine Highway and Six Marine Highway Designations
Next articleCoast Guard Repatriates 24 Cubans to Cuba, Detains Smuggler
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)
All content copyright ©2021 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.